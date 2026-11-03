Food Banks of Saskatchewan Reinstatement Process Begins After CRA Revocation

Food Banks of Saskatchewan lost its charity status due to a filing error by its accounting firm. The organization is seeking reinstatement ahead of the Christmas season.

Food Banks of Saskatchewan has lost its registered charitable status, a development that has triggered significant operational concerns just as the province approaches its busiest holiday season. The provincial umbrella organization blames a administrative error made by its long-standing accounting firm for the revocation, which occurred in September after the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) identified a failure to file mandatory annual returns. Executive director Michael Kincade described the initial notification as a moment of full-on panic, given the imminent need for holiday fundraising campaigns to support 36 member food banks across the province.

Accounting Firm Error Causes CRA Revocation

The core mechanism behind the loss of status involves a missed filing deadline for the annual information return, a standard requirement for all registered charities in Canada. The Canada Revenue Agency revoked the registration in September, citing the non-submission of these required documents. Michael Kincade clarified that the necessary paperwork had actually been completed and signed by the organization but was never submitted by the external accounting firm used for several years. The CRA sent notification of the missed filing in February, prompting the current reinstatement efforts. The accounting firm has accepted full responsibility for the oversight, with Kincade noting they have conducted due diligence and provided all necessary resources to resolve the issue.

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Impact on Donations and Member Organizations

Under current CRA regulations, the loss of status means Food Banks of Saskatchewan cannot issue official donation receipts or accept gifts from other registered charities until the registration is fully reinstated. Michael Kincade reassured individual donors that their personal contributions are safe, but the inability to issue tax receipts creates a significant hurdle for fundraising. To mitigate this, the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre has stepped in to facilitate support for the provincial body. Executive director Laurie O'Connor emphasized that while Food Banks of Saskatchewan and the Saskatoon Food Bank are separate legal entities, the Saskatoon organization remains a registered charity unaffected by the provincial error. Donors wishing to support the provincial work can direct funds through the Saskatoon Food Bank, which will ensure the money is directed to Food Banks of Saskatchewan in compliance with charitable requirements.

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Local Banks Remain Operational and Independent

Local member organizations maintain their own independent charitable registrations, ensuring that the revocation of the provincial umbrella status does not cripple food distribution on the ground. Amy Shepherd, president of the Humboldt Food Bank's board of directors, confirmed that local operations are completely unaffected. She noted that with Christmas approaching, the food bank's busiest season is underway, and community generosity continues to allow for monetary donations. The local banks remain unaware of the specific administrative failures at the provincial level but have expressed hope for a timely resolution. This structural separation ensures that while the central coordination body faces bureaucratic delays, individual food banks can continue their critical work without immediate financial interruption.

Reinstatement Timeline and Future Accountability

The path to full reinstatement is expected to be a lengthy process, with Food Banks of Saskatchewan advised that the CRA review could take up to two months. This timeline places immense pressure on the organization to maintain momentum during the critical holiday period without the ability to issue official receipts. Michael Kincade stated that the board is currently reviewing the incident with the accounting firm and is open to switching providers in the future to prevent recurrence. While Kincade declined to name the firm to maintain the working relationship, the incident highlights the vulnerabilities inherent in relying on external third-party administrators for critical regulatory compliance. The organization remains committed to resolving the filing error quickly to restore full fundraising capabilities for its member network.