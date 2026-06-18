Folarin Balogun scored twice in his World Cup debut for the United States, marking the first multi-goal performance by an American at the tournament since 1930. The Monaco striker's clinical finishing and work ethic have revitalized the USMNT attack, with teammates praising his impact. Balogun, born in New York to Nigerian immigrants but raised in London and a product of Arsenal's academy, chose to represent the U.S. after initially progressing through England's youth teams. The U.S. faces Australia next as they aim to maintain their attacking momentum.

Folarin Balogun , the USMNT striker, made history by scoring two goals in his World Cup debut against Paraguay , becoming the first American multi-goal scorer at a World Cup since Bert Patenaude in 1930.

Despite earlier joking about celebrating with Netflix, Balogun emphasized the team's focus on the upcoming match against Australia. His performance has been pivotal for the U.S. attack, which lacked a world-class striker at the 2022 World Cup. Teammates like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie praised his lethal finishing and work ethic. Balogun's form has been exceptional, with 14 goals in 19 appearances for Monaco and the U.S. since mid-February.

The U.S. team, under their coach's structured yet free system, aims to sustain this momentum. Balogun's background is unique: born in Brooklyn to Nigerian immigrant parents, he holds U.S. citizenship via the 14th Amendment but grew up in London and came through Arsenal's academy alongside Bukayo Saka. Though initially aligned with England's youth teams, he was approached by U.S. Soccer after his eligibility became known.

He attended a U.S. U-18 camp in 2018, which planted the seed for his eventual switch. His decision reflects an open-minded approach to exploring his identity before committing to the U.S., where he is now a key figure in their World Cup campaign





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Folarin Balogun USMNT World Cup United States National Team Paraguay Monaco Arsenal England Youth Teams Nigeria Birthright Citizenship Bert Patenaude Christian Pulisic Weston Mckennie Haji Wright Australia Sofi Stadium Seattle Marcelo Palomino

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