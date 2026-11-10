Flyers Defeat Canucks 3-1 in Vancouver Withstood Late Rally

The Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the struggling Vancouver Canucks 3-1, despite a late power-play surge from Vancouver that fell just short of an equalizer.

The Philadelphia Flyers withstood a late rally to down the struggling Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Monday. Michael Bunting, Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim all scored for the Flyers (5-10-5), and Christian Dvorak registered a pair of assists.

Early Flyers Goals Set Tone

Joseph Woll stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced for Philadelphia, which was coming off a 4-3 overtime loss on Sunday to the Flames in Calgary. Bunting got on the board just over two minutes into the game on Monday off a broken rush. Bunting carried the puck up the ice along the boards and chipped it to Dvorak at the top of the slot. Canucks blue liner Luke Schenn broke up Dvorak's chance, but Bunting collected the loose puck in the slot and fired it in past Merilainen to give the Flyers an early 1-0 lead.

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Philadelphia added a power-play tally at the 3:05 mark of the second when Matvei Michkov picked off a puck behind the Vancouver net and dished it to Konecny, stationed at the top of the crease. The winger deflected it in for his second goal of the season. The visitors appeared to repeat the feat 25 seconds into the third period when Trevor Zegras sliced a pass to Tyson Foerster and the right-winger blasted a wrist shot past Merilainen from the top of the faceoff circle. The Canucks challenged for an offside zone entry and, after a video review, the goal was called back.

Canucks Rally But Fall Short

The Canucks (3-16-1) replied with a power-play goal from Jonathan Lekkerimaki midway through the third period. With Bunting in the box for elbowing, Lekkerimaki got the home side on the board at the 12:44 mark of the third, firing a one-timer past Woll from the faceoff dot. He nearly scored his second of the game minutes later, but saw his shot ring off the crossbar instead. Vancouver got an extended stretch of 6-on-4 play when Woll was handed a delay-of-game penalty for knocking his mask off with two minutes and 49 seconds to go.

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The Canucks opted to pull Merilainen in favour of an extra attacker, but Sanheim sent a puck into the yawning net with 58.3 seconds left on the clock. The Canucks came within inches of levelling the score on a power play at the 14:08 mark of the third period, but Lekkerimaki's shot pinged off the crossbar instead of finding the back of the net.

Key Player Returns And Strategic Decisions

Flyers coach John Tortorella recalled Bunting from his healthy scratch streak, and the veteran forward immediately contributed to the team's offensive success. Bunting returned to the lineup after sitting out five games as a healthy scratch. He skated on the top line alongside Dvorak and Owen Tippett, providing the physical presence and scoring touch that Philadelphia needed against a desperate Vancouver squad.

The Canucks came in as the rested team but were heavily outplayed through the first two periods. Vancouver rallied in the third, outshooting the visitors 13-2 across the stretch but couldn't complete the comeback. The loss drops Vancouver to 3-16-1, highlighting the significant challenges the franchise faces in the current standings. The Flyers improved to 5-10-5, gaining valuable points in a tough Western Conference.

Post-Game Analysis And Immediate Aftermath

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026. The Flyers' ability to maintain composure under pressure, particularly with Woll making critical saves in the final minutes, proved to be the difference. Philadelphia's balanced attack, featuring goals from different lines and special teams units, showcased the depth that makes them a dangerous opponent.

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Vancouver will look to regroup after failing to capitalize on multiple high-danger chances late in the game. The Canucks' inability to score on the power play in the first two periods ultimately put too much pressure on their offense to recover in the final frame. The Flyers will carry the momentum of this road victory as they continue their schedule, while Vancouver faces mounting pressure to find consistency.

The performance of Joseph Woll remains a key storyline for Philadelphia. His 18-save effort, including stopping Lekkerimaki's one-timer and holding off the Canucks' late surge, demonstrates his reliability in net. The team's defensive structure, which limited Vancouver to just 19 total shots, provides a solid foundation for future games.