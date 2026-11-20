Travis Konecny scored the overtime winner as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a 5-2 deficit to defeat the Ottawa Senators 6-5.

The Philadelphia Flyers completed a dramatic 6-5 comeback victory against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night, capped by a game-winning goal just 39 seconds into overtime. Travis Konecny, who recorded four points including the decisive tally, led the charge for Philadelphia (8-11-6) after the team erased a significant third-period deficit.

Fourth Line Surge Deficit

The Flyers rallied with four unanswered goals in the final period to overturn a 5-2 deficit established by Ottawa (14-6-3). Cam York scored twice, while Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster also found the net for Philadelphia. The team overcame a challenging second period where they struggled to exit their own zone against an aggressive Ottawa defensive structure.

Also read Ottawa Senators Forward Scores Game-Winning Goal in NHL Debut

Konecny Overtime Winner

Travis Konecny extended his impact into the extra session, scoring the winner 39 seconds after the overtime period began. This goal followed a whirlwind four-point performance in regulation that included three assists. The shot trickled past Ottawa goaltender Sam Ersson, who had stopped 13 shots in his first career start against his former team. Joseph Woll, making his debut for Philadelphia, recorded 21 saves and even earned a secondary assist on Konecny's winner.

Ottawa Early Third Dominance

Ottawa controlled the pace early in the third period, taking a 5-2 lead through goals from Dylan Cozens, Claude Giroux, Drake Batherson, and Philip Tomasino. Tomasino opened the scoring 38 seconds into the frame with a forehand-to-backhand move that beat Woll. Just five minutes later, Cozens scored his second goal from nearly the same slot position to extend the lead, seemingly putting the game out of reach for the visitors.

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Power Play Momentum Shift

The Flyers began their resurgence 6:25 into the third when Cam York scored his second goal on the power play. York grabbed a loose puck in close to beat Ersson, making it a one-goal game. Fifteen seconds later, Konecny assisted Tyson Foerster, who beat Ersson stick-side to tie the score. Philadelphia completed the rally with a power-play goal 2:33 remaining in regulation, as Travis Drysdale beat Ersson to force overtime.

Next Match Schedule Outlook

Ottawa will look to rebound when they face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. The Philadelphia Flyers travel to Montreal to take on the Canadiens on the same day. The win improves Philadelphia's record to 8-11-6, while Ottawa drops to 14-6-3. Joseph Woll's involvement in the overtime winner marked his first point of the season and second of his career, having previously recorded an assist with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2025-26 season.