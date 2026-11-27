Philadelphia Flyers defeated Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Nov 27 2026. Matvei Michkov was scratched for internal reasons while Travis Konecny scored on power play.

The Philadelphia Flyers secured a decisive 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, November 27, 2026, at the Wells Fargo Center. The win improved the Flyers record and provided a stark contrast to the struggling Canucks, who dropped to a league-worst 6-21-1 standing. Philadelphia dominated special teams with three power play goals, showcasing an offensive surge that offset the absence of their top scorer.

Matvei Michkov Benched for Internal Issue

Flyers star forward Matvei Michkov was scratched from the lineup prior to the game due to an internal team matter. Dan Hilferty, the Flyers team governor, issued a statement approximately two hours before puck drop confirming the decision. Michkov, a 21-year-old Russian forward, leads Philadelphia with a team-best 11 goals and 20 points this season. Head coach Rick Tocchet stated before the contest that the issue would be addressed after the game concluded, emphasizing the need to focus on the immediate competition.

Also read Flyers’ Michkov to sit against Canucks due to ‘internal team matter’

Power Play Efficiency Drives Flyers Victory

Travis Konecny, Porter Martone, and Tyson Foerster each scored on the power play to propel the Flyers to victory. The Flyers power play unit, historically among the worst in the NHL, capitalized on three of five opportunities against the Canucks. Konecny opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season, punching in a loose puck to the side of Canucks goaltender Leevi Merilainen. Martone added his fourth goal of the season at 10:37 of the second period, extending the lead significantly. Noah Cates also contributed a key goal by sliding a loose puck through Merilainen pads early in the second period.

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Canucks Rally Attempt Falls Short

Vancouver mounted a second-period rally to narrow the gap, with Filip Hronek scoring at 12:05 of the second period. Jake DeBrusk added another goal at 2:22 of the third period, making the score 3-2 and injecting tension into the final frame. However, Travis Konecny restored a two-goal lead just 3.5 minutes later, effectively ending any Canucks hopes. Sean Couturier sealed the win with an empty-net goal, ensuring the Flyers held off the late surge. Leevi Merilainen made 24 saves for Vancouver, while Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar stopped 18 shots for Philadelphia.

Team Standings and Recent Performance Trends

The victory marks the fourth win in the Flyers last five games, stabilizing their position in the competitive Eastern Conference. Conversely, the Canucks have lost four of their last five games, highlighting their struggles this season. The loss further entrenched Vancouver at the bottom of the NHL standings with a 6-21-1 record. The Flyers continue to rely on balanced scoring and special teams execution to overcome roster uncertainties. This win provides momentum for Philadelphia as they navigate the middle of the NHL season.