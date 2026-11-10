Flyers Beat Canucks 3-1 As Rick Tocchet Returns To Vancouver

Travis Konecny scored the winning power-play goal as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 at Rogers Arena on November 9, 2026, handing former coach Rick Tocchet a victory in his return.

Travis Konecny's power-play goal early in the second period secured a 3-1 victory for the Philadelphia Flyers over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, November 9, 2026, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The result marked a successful return for former Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet, who now leads the Flyers from the bench after leaving Vancouver eight months prior.

Tocchet Triumphs In Emotional Return To BC Place

Rick Tocchet experienced a victorious homecoming as his Flyers squad outlasted his former team. Tocchet left his position as the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after two and a half seasons, and this matchup served as his first return to Rogers Arena in that capacity. The Flyers improved their record to 5-10-5 on the season with this win, while the Canucks dropped to 3-16-1. Captain Sean Couturier watched closely as the game unfolded, representing the leadership presence for Philadelphia in this high-stakes divisional contest.

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Early Goals Set The Tone For Philadelphia Offense

Michael Bunting opened the scoring just 2:03 into the game for the Flyers. Bunting grabbed a loose puck in the slot and slipped a shot past Vancouver goaltender Leevi Merilainen, marking his first goal of the 2026 season. The Flyers doubled their lead three minutes into the second period when Travis Konecny capitalized on a power-play opportunity. Konecny received a feed from Matvei Michkov and beat Merilainen short-side for his second goal of the season. Joseph Sanheim later sealed the game with a short-handed empty-net goal with 58 seconds remaining, making it the Flyers' first shot of the third period.

Canucks Struggle To Overcome Power Play Deficits

Jonathan Lekkerimaki provided the lone goal for Vancouver on a power-play at 12:44 of the second period. He one-timed a pass from Brock Boeser and beat Joseph Woll blocker-side for his seventh goal of the year. The Flyers appeared to extend their lead early in the third period when Tyson Foerster fired a shot behind Merilainen, but the goal was ruled offside following a challenge by the Vancouver coaching staff. Lekkerimaki hit the post less than two minutes later on another power-play chance as the Canucks pressed for a tying goal.

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Missed Opportunities Cost Canucks Late In The Game

Vancouver missed a critical chance to get back within one goal when Joseph Woll was penalized for removing his own mask with just over two minutes left in regulation. This penalty allowed the Canucks to pull Leevi Merilainen for a sixth attacker, creating a 6-on-4 man advantage. Despite having significant offensive pressure during this extended power play, the Canucks failed to capitalize. Leevi Merilainen took the loss after stopping 14 of 16 shots, while Joseph Woll made 18 saves to earn the win in net for Philadelphia.

Historical Context And Team Records

The Flyers improved their all-time record against the Canucks to 39-79-13-5 in this series. Philadelphia converted one of their two power-play chances, while Vancouver managed to convert just one of their five opportunities. The game highlighted the ongoing struggles of the Canucks, who continue to search for consistency in their offensive zone presence. The victory gives the Flyers momentum as they look to climb the standings, while the Canucks face another setback in their rebuild under new leadership.