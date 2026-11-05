Bombardier mulls production ramp-up and possible new jet as cash flow forecast rises

Bombardier CEO Eric Martel says the company is considering higher production rates and a possible new airplane program after raising its 2026 free cash flow forecast to more than US$1.3 billion. The business jet maker also reported a US$22.2 billion backlog and US$701 million in quarterly services revenue.

Bombardier Inc. is considering a production ramp-up that could include a new airplane program, as the luxury jet maker weighs how to spend a surge in cash flow.

Chief executive Eric Martel told analysts Thursday he is giving strong consideration to capital investments that would let the Montreal-based manufacturer build more business jets. The company raised its forecast for free cash flow in 2026 to more than US$1.3 billion, up from roughly US$1 billion previously. Bombardier, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reaffirmed its outlook for revenue and adjusted earnings.

Also read Bombardier hikes cash forecast as questions mount over capital deployment

Bombardier Weighs Production Ramp Up

There is clearly a serious potential here for us to consider increasing our rate, Martel said on a conference call to discuss the latest results. The backlog is strong. The demand remains strong. We want to make sure that we continue to protect our market share.

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About half of Bombardier capital spending will go toward product improvement and staying competitive, which could include a new airplane, he said. We are going to make that decision based on what our competitors are doing, what is our customer demanding and also what new technology could be offered out there. Bombardier currently makes a mid-size and a large jet under its Challenger series as well as three ultra-long-range Global jets.

The company is the second-largest business jet manufacturer by revenue, behind Georgia-based rival Gulfstream, and holds a 20 per cent market share, according to S&P Global. Bombardier order book has swelled this year. Its backlog increased 34 per cent year-over-year to US$22.2 billion, though most of that growth came earlier in 2026. Its book-to-bill ratio, a measure of orders received to sales billed and a key indicator of near-term demand, climbed to 1.7.

Regional Demand Varies Across Global Markets

Martel said demand remains sturdy across the board in North America, Europe and Asia, with one exception. The only place where we have seen some slowdown was in the Middle East, and I think it is pretty obvious with everything going on over there people have their attention somewhere else, he said, referring to the Iran war. He stressed that long-term demand for luxury planes in the region persists. Bombardier delivered 33 jets in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Martel said the company remains on track to furnish clients with a total of more than 157 planes for the full year. Much of that demand comes from private charter airlines, which Bombardier began to court aggressively about three years ago. The number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals across the globe will grow by about six per cent each year over the next half-decade or so, Martel said.

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These people do not have access right away or they do not need sometimes their own airplane. The majority of them probably will go to a fleet operator, he said. Fleet operators offer purchase options ranging from loyalty-style programs to so-called fractional ownership, in which customers buy a share of a plane. That can mean more money for Bombardier thriving maintenance and repair business.

Services Revenue Reaches New High Levels

We love the business with the fleet operators because they usually fly five if not six times more than a regular customer, meaning that they will consume more in our services business, Martel said. Bombardier services revenue rose to a new high of US$701 million last quarter, representing 29 per cent of total revenue. Net income fell five per cent year-over-year in the third quarter to US$81 million, while revenue rose three per cent to US$2.37 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Bombardier said it earned US$1.72 per share, up from an adjusted profit of US$1.21 per share a year earlier and roughly on par with analysts expectations.