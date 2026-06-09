Fluoride levels at Vermilion Water Treatment Plant return to optimal levels

Public Health Sudbury & Districts announced that fluoride levels at the Vermilion Water Treatment Plant have returned to optimal levels following repair work. The interruption to fluoridation had been ongoing for more than three months and affected residents in the following locations. The health unit said there are no immediate health risks to the public, and residents are once again receiving fluoride at levels that support oral health.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts says fluoride levels at the Vermilion Water Treatment Plant are back to optimal levels following repair work. Back in March, it was reported that repair work at the plant, which is owned and operated by Vale, involved the fluoridation system at the facility, and interrupted the fluoridation process.

At the time, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said in a news release that levels of fluoride were below what is considered optimal for oral health. There are no immediate health risks to the public, Public Health said. The interruption to fluoridation means that residents who receive their water supply from the Vermilion Water Treatment Plant are not receiving optimal amounts of fluoride through their drinking water.

In a June 9 news release, Public Health said fluoride levels had returned to normal. Fluoride levels in the water supply from the Vermilion Water Treatment Plant have returned to the optimal level for maximizing oral health following mechanical repairs by the operator, the health unit said. Residents who receive their water supply from the Vermilion Water Treatment Plant are once again receiving fluoride at levels that support oral health.

This interruption affected residents in the following locations: Vale said during the repair period, the treatment plant continued to operate normally. Information provided by Public Health suggests the issue at the plant had been ongoing for more than three months.

In accordance with the requirements of the Ontario Public Health Standards, Public Health Sudbury & Districts reviews drinking water quality reports for all municipal drinking water supplies in which fluoride is added and is required to inform affected residents when fluoride concentrations in their water supply fall outside the therapeutic levels (0.6-0.8 ppm) for more than 90 consecutive days, the health unit said. As most people are aware, fluoride is added to drinking water systems to prevent tooth decay.

Children and seniors from households with low-income may qualify for preventive oral health services offered by Public Health Sudbury & Districts. For more information about these services, please call 705-522-9200, ext. 236 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200)





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Fluoride Levels Vermilion Water Treatment Plant Public Health Sudbury & Districts Oral Health Drinking Water

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