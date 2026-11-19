Nevada prosecutors dropped all felony theft and bad check charges against Floyd Mayweather Wednesday. The case involved a $200,000 check dispute with Gold and Beyond.

Floyd Mayweather's felony theft and bad-check charges were dismissed on Wednesday after prosecutors in Nevada declined to proceed with the case. Court records obtained by Uncrowned confirm that both counts were formally dismissed on Wednesday in Las Vegas Justice Court. This legal development marks the end of a criminal investigation that began in April 2024.

Prosecutors Drop Theft Charges Wednesday

Clark County prosecutors filed the original charges against the boxing legend on April 27. The allegations included theft involving $100,000 or more and drawing or passing a check with intent to defraud involving $1,200 or more. Prosecutors requested the dismissal on Monday, leading to the official court order on Wednesday.

Also read Felony Charges Against Floyd Mayweather Jr. Dismissed in Las Vegas

The $200,000 Check Dispute Explained

The criminal complaint centered on a financial transaction with Gold and Beyond in December 2024. The complaint alleged that Mayweather provided a $200,000 check that never went through. Investigators claimed Mayweather wrote the check when he had insufficient money, property, or credit in his account to pay it in full.

Further allegations stated he obtained property or services through the transaction despite knowing that the check would not be paid when presented. The core of the state's case relied on proving that Mayweather acted with the specific intent to defraud during this specific business exchange.

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Gold and Beyond Responds to Dismissal

Gold and Beyond stated it gave Mayweather repeated opportunities to resolve the matter before pursuing legal action. The business alleged that Mayweather became unresponsive and uncooperative during those negotiation attempts. They maintained that their decision to file criminal charges was a last resort after all other resolution methods failed.

Broader Financial Legal Challenges Continue

While the Nevada criminal case has concluded, Mayweather faces other significant financial legal hurdles. The Internal Revenue Service filed a $7.3 million lien against him. This tax lien represents a separate government claim that remains active regardless of the criminal dismissal.

Additionally, Mayweather is being sued by CSI Entertainment in New York. This civil lawsuit alleges that he received $4.65 million in advances for fights against Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao. CSI claims he walked away from that agreement, creating a distinct legal conflict separate from the Nevada theft charges.