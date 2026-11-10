Five Flowering Houseplants That Add Indoor Color in Cold Months

Jessica Damiano of The Associated Press recommends cyclamen, African violets, bromeliads, peace lilies and kalanchoe for indoor blooms, with specific care tips to keep them flowering.

Cyclamen, African violets, bromeliads, peace lilies and kalanchoe can bring weeks or months of indoor color, according to Associated Press gardening columnist Jessica Damiano. Her guide, published November 10, 2026 at 10:40 a.m. EST, explains how to keep each of these five flowering houseplants healthy and blooming.

Popular Flowering Houseplants

A file photo shows Cyprus cyclamens in the Famagusta district, 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the capital Nicosia, taken February 2, 2006 by AP photographer Petros Karadjias. Houseplants are a wonderful way to add a little green to your home, especially in the colder months. If you choose ones that bloom, they can add a rainbow of colour to remind you of your summer garden.

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Flowering houseplants are just as easy to grow as their leafy counterparts, but some require special care in order to rebloom. Provide what they need, and it will be like having a living bouquet in your home for weeks or months on end. Cyclamen bloom in white, pink, red or purple. Their petals curl backward, giving them an odd, butterfly look.

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To encourage and prolong blooming, place the plants in indirect light near an east- or north-facing window in a cool room that stays between 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit (15-21 degrees Celsius). The plants also like humidity, so put them on a tray to which you have added pebbles and water, or run a humidifier nearby. Since cyclamen are susceptible to root rot, avoid wetting their crowns, the junctures where the roots meet the lower stems.

Caring for Cyclamen

To avoid this, water from below by placing the pot on a saucer of water and allowing the soil to drink through the pot drainage hole. Then discard any excess water. Fertilize monthly when the plant is in its active growth, budding and flowering stages. Stop watering and feeding in late spring when leaves turn yellow, and move the plant to a cool, dim or dark spot to rest until fall.

African violets can be a bit capricious, but they are not difficult to grow. They require slightly acidic soil with a pH between 6.0 and 6.8. They are not heavy feeders, but should be fertilized with a 20-20-20 houseplant fertilizer, or one specially formulated for African violets, every two or three months. Place them in direct light from October through the end of February, except in the Deep South, where the winter sun is stronger.

During spring and summer, move African violets off to the side of, not in front of, a north- or east-facing window. Their leaves will become spotted and blotchy if they get wet, so avoid splashes by bottom-watering with room-temperature water, but do not let the pot sit in water for too long. The plants also require warmth (but not heat) and high humidity. If the room is dry, run a humidifier or use a pebble tray.

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Growing Bromeliads and Peace Lilies

Bromeliads bloom only once, their green leaves giving way to tall, bright bracts of red, yellow, orange, purple or peach that last for months. Afterward, the plants produce babies, their mother slowly fades and the next generation takes over. The plants are easy to grow and fun to water, as they take in water through their leaves, not their roots.

Place them in bright, indirect light and pour water into the plant central cup, the point in the middle where the leaves meet. Rinse out that reservoir weekly before filling it with fresh, room-temperature water. Peace lilies are tropical plants that like bright, indirect light and temperatures between 64 and 72 degrees Fahrenheit (17-22 Celsius). Water them regularly to keep the soil slightly moist but never soggy, and mist their foliage occasionally with room-temperature water.

Removing faded flowers will encourage more blooms. Kalanchoe grows best in full, but not harsh, sunlight, and is happiest with daytime temperatures between 50 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit (10-21 degrees Celsius). Cooler nighttime temperatures of 45-65 degrees Fahrenheit (7-18 Celsius) will prolong flower life. Plant them in well-draining potting mix and allow the soil to dry slightly between waterings.

Fertilize plants in their active growing stage once a month with ordinary houseplant fertilizer. Jessica Damiano writes weekly gardening columns for The Associated Press. She publishes the Weekly Dirt Newsletter.