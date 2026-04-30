Florida to Execute Man for 1976 Murder of Step-Niece

James Ernest Hitchcock, 70, is scheduled to be executed Thursday evening for the 1976 murder of his 13-year-old step-niece, Cynthia Driggers. This execution is part of a surge in capital punishment cases in Florida under Governor Ron DeSantis.

A somber atmosphere hangs over the Florida State Prison in Starke as the state prepares to carry out the execution of James Ernest Hitchcock , a 70-year-old man convicted of the brutal murder of his 13-year-old step-niece, Cynthia Driggers , nearly five decades ago.

Hitchcock is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m. on Thursday, marking Florida’s sixth execution of the year and continuing a trend of increased capital punishment under Governor Ron DeSantis. The case, rooted in a horrific act of violence committed in 1976, has undergone numerous appeals and resentencings, ultimately leading to this final outcome.

Hitchcock initially received a death sentence in 1977, but subsequent legal challenges led to resentencings in 1988, 1993, and 1996, each time reaffirming the original verdict. This execution follows a year, 2025, that saw a record-breaking 19 executions in Florida, surpassing any previous number since the reinstatement of the death penalty in 1976. Governor DeSantis’s administration has demonstrably prioritized capital punishment, exceeding the previous record of eight executions set in 2014. The details of the crime are deeply disturbing.

Court records reveal that Hitchcock, unemployed at the time, had recently moved into his brother’s Orlando home. On July 31, 1976, after a day of consuming alcohol and marijuana with friends, Hitchcock returned to the family residence. He entered the room of his 13-year-old step-niece, Cynthia Driggers, and committed a heinous act of sexual assault.

When Cynthia bravely declared her intention to inform her mother about the assault, Hitchcock attempted to prevent her from leaving the room and then violently choked her. He then dragged her outside, subjecting her to further brutal beating and choking until she ceased to move. He callously abandoned her body in nearby bushes before returning to the house, showering, and going to sleep. During the trial, Hitchcock initially confessed to the crime but later recanted, offering a conflicting narrative.

He claimed his brother had entered the room after consensual sexual activity and was the one who subsequently attacked and killed Cynthia in a fit of rage, alleging he attempted to intervene. However, this claim was ultimately rejected by the court. The Florida Supreme Court recently denied a last-minute appeal to halt the execution, dismissing arguments from Hitchcock’s attorneys who maintained his innocence and accused the state of unlawfully withholding access to relevant public records pertaining to the death penalty.

The execution of James Ernest Hitchcock is occurring within a broader context of increased capital punishment activity across the United States. In 2025, a total of 47 individuals were executed nationwide, with Florida leading the charge. Alabama, South Carolina, and Texas followed, each with five executions.

Coincidentally, another execution was scheduled to take place in Texas on the same evening, involving a man who asserted his innocence and alleged prosecutorial misconduct involving the use of his rap lyrics to secure his death sentence. Florida has another execution planned for May 21, involving Richard Knight, convicted of the fatal stabbing of his cousin’s girlfriend and her young daughter.

All executions in Florida are carried out using a three-drug protocol consisting of a sedative, a paralytic agent, and a drug to induce cardiac arrest, administered by the Department of Corrections. The case of James Ernest Hitchcock serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of violent crime and the complex legal and ethical considerations surrounding the death penalty





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Execution Death Penalty Florida James Ernest Hitchcock Cynthia Driggers Ron Desantis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man accused in fatal crossing guard hit and run pleads guilty to 1 of 2 chargesThe 19-year-old accused in the hit and run that left an Ottawa crossing guard dead last month pleaded guilty to failing to remain at the scene. Xzander Wright has also pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving causing death.

Read more »

Lethbridge man given 8 years for 2024 impaired driving crashA Lethbridge man who the court said was “grossly intoxicated” at the time he crashed head-on with another vehicle carrying a family of four has pleaded guilty to his crimes.

Read more »

Law School in Florida Reverses Course, Recognizes TPUSA Chapter After Pressure'The obvious disparate treatment confirms that Barry Law’s stated reason for prohibiting the TPUSA chapter was simply a pretext for censoring religiously conservative students.'

Read more »

Florida legislature approves new congressional map intended to boost Republicans in midtermsTALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Read more »

Florida legislature approves new congressional map intended to boost Republicans in midtermsTALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Read more »

Florida Approves Map That Solves Neither Of The Issues DeSantis Complains AboutS.V. Dáte is a senior White House correspondent at HuffPost. His new work, The Useful Idiot, captures Trump's failed management of the coronavirus pandemic and his corruption of the Republican Party. Dáte is the author of five novels and previous two political biographies, including one of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush.

Read more »