Florida Holds No 1 Spot in 2026-27 AP Poll as UCLA Rises

Florida retains the top ranking in the first AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll for the 2026-27 season. UCLA emerges as the biggest riser, jumping 13 spots after defeating Arizona.

The Florida Gators maintain their position as the top-ranked team in the inaugural AP Top 25 men's basketball poll for the 2026-27 season. Head coach Todd Golden leads the squad to a 2-0 start, securing 53 of the first-place votes in the latest ranking. This consistency follows their status as the preseason No. 1 team, demonstrating strong early performance against ranked opponents.

Florida and Duke Lead Rankings

Florida received overwhelming support from poll voters, capturing 53 first-place ballots to hold the number one spot. Duke sits at number two with seven first-place votes, also boasting a perfect 2-0 record. The Blue Devils have won 34 consecutive home games, marking the longest active home winning streak in Division I basketball.

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UCLA Climbs to Top 10

UCLA stands as the biggest mover in the rankings, jumping 13 positions from its preseason number 22 ranking to land inside the top 10. The Bruins achieved this surge by defeating the then-number 5 Arizona Wildcats on opening night. Head coach Mick Cronin now holds the second-most AP top-10 wins in UCLA history, trailing only Hall of Famer John Wooden.

Arizona and Arkansas Drop

The Arizona Wildcats fell seven spots to number 12 after their season-opening loss to UCLA. This marks the third time in four seasons that an AP top-five team has lost its season opener. Arkansas also experienced a significant decline, dropping seven spots in the polls following its season starts.

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Illinois and Illinois Stats

Illinois holds the number three ranking with a 2-0 record, having scored 232 points in wins over Fairleigh Dickinson and Penn. This point total represents the highest two-game total ever by a Big Ten team. The Illini are tied with the 1970-71 UCLA squad for the third-most points by an AP top-five team through two games.

UConn and Michigan State Details

The UConn Huskies remain at number four, boasting 33 wins against AP Top-25 opponents since the 2022-23 season. Michigan State moves up to number five with 20 straight home wins against unranked non-conference opponents. Both teams have strong records and face significant upcoming challenges in their schedules.