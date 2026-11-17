Florida utilities deploy floating photovoltaics on stormwater ponds to save land and boost efficiency. Orlando Utilities Commission leads with state's largest installation using 3,400 panels.

Florida utilities are increasingly converting stormwater retention ponds into solar power generation sites, utilizing floating photovoltaic technology to expand renewable energy capacity without consuming valuable land. The Orlando Utilities Commission recently launched the state's largest floating solar installation, a system comprising more than 3,400 panels designed to withstand local weather conditions while generating electricity from previously underutilized water bodies.

Stormwater Ponds Converted for Solar Power

The median reported cost of floating solar projects fell from 2.41 dollars per watt in 2015 to 1.25 dollars per watt in 2024, a decline of about 48 percent, according to Oktoviano Gandhi, a scientist at the Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute. Despite this significant reduction, floating solar still costs more upfront than comparable land-based solar, with published comparisons suggesting a premium of roughly 10 percent to 25 percent.

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Justin Kramer, director of emerging technologies and data analytics at the Orlando Utilities Commission, noted that available land is limited and expensive. He explained that floating solar provides locations within city limits that are not being used for anything else, effectively turning infrastructure liabilities into assets. The commission started with a 32-kilowatt system, expanded it, and then developed a separate 120-kilowatt project before launching the massive November 2025 initiative.

Efficiency Gains and Weather Resilience

Floating systems produce about 5 percent to 8 percent more power than a typical rooftop array due to the cooling effect of the water, Kramer stated. However, Gandhi cautioned that this benefit is sometimes overstated and varies considerably depending on wind and ambient temperatures. The panels can also reduce evaporation, which is especially useful on irrigation reservoirs in dry regions.

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Orlando arrays are engineered for changing pond levels and Florida wind speeds, having operated through multiple hurricanes without failure. They are designed to go up and down as stormwater pond levels increase or decrease, ensuring structural integrity during severe weather events. D3Energy, which has more than 15 floating solar projects in Florida, confirmed that none of its systems suffered structural damage during recent storms.

Global Context and Environmental Impact

About 90 percent of global floating solar power-generating capacity is in Asia, with about half of that located in mainland China. The technology is well established in China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, where land is at a premium, while the United States lags mainly because it has more land available for energy development. About 95 percent of floating solar sites are on managed waters, including reservoirs in Japan, quarry lakes in Europe, and aquaculture systems in China.

Florida's geography, including heavy rainfall, flat terrain, and sandy soil, makes it particularly well suited for floating solar projects to address water management and energy needs. AJ Reisinger, an associate professor at the University of Florida Bloomington specializing in urban soil and water quality, noted that the state has so many stormwater ponds because of its development history. Experts said the suitability of a body of water depends on proximity to the electrical grid, water levels, anchoring conditions, size, competing uses, economics, and environmental considerations.

Rafael Almeida, a freshwater ecosystem scientist and assistant professor at Indiana University Bloomington, said floating solar growth is part of a broader trend where all kinds of solar energy, ground-mounted in particular, has been accelerating over the past decade. He noted that while adoption has grown since the first pilot was installed in Japan in 2007, floating solar accounts for less than 1 percent of global solar capacity. Researchers caution that the environmental impact is not fully understood, as stormwater ponds support algae, plants, bacteria, insects, fish, and birds while helping manage nutrients, pollutants, and sediments.