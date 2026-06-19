Florida Couple Reaches Custody Agreement with Biological Parents after Fertility Clinic Mix-up

A Florida couple has reached a custody agreement with the biological parents of their baby girl, Shea, after a fertility clinic in Orlando mistakenly implanted the wrong embryo.

A Florida couple, Tiffany Score and Steven Mills, have reached a custody agreement with the biological parents of their baby girl, Shea, after a fertility clinic in Orlando mistakenly implanted the wrong embryo.

The biological parents, who are of South Asian descent, had chosen to remain anonymous but have since spoken out through their attorney, saying they were 'heartbroken' over the mix-up. The couple, who are white, had used the Fertility Center of Orlando to help them grow their family through IVF, but DNA testing later confirmed that the baby was not genetically theirs.

The mix-up occurred in April 2025, and the couple sued the clinic and its lead reproductive endocrinologist, accusing them of negligence and medical malpractice. The couple has taken legal action against the clinic and its staff, seeking answers and compensation for the expenses they have incurred and the lifelong consequences of the medical error. The biological parents have agreed to remain part of baby Shea's life, and the two families have begun to foster a relationship of friendship and trust.

The case remains active, with a date for the next hearing yet to be scheduled





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Fertility Clinic Mix-Up Custody Agreement Biological Parents IVF Medical Malpractice

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