Florida executed Thomas Mitchell Overton, 71, for a 1991 double murder, its record 20th execution of 2026, while Texas prepared to execute Reinaldo Dennes, 70, for a 1996 diamond heist killing.

Florida carried out a record 20th execution of the year on Thursday, putting to death a man convicted of murdering a pregnant woman and her husband during a home invasion.

Florida and Texas Carry Out Record Executions

Texas was preparing to execute a man later Thursday evening for the killing of a jeweller during a US$3.6-million diamond heist. Thomas Mitchell Overton, 71, was pronounced dead at 6:19 p.m. EST after a three-drug injection at Florida State Prison in Raiford. In his final statement, he denied breaking into the couple's home and attacking them, saying: I never killed anyone. Elsewhere, Reinaldo Dennes, 70, was scheduled to receive a lethal injection about an hour later.

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The planned executions of the two septuagenarians in a single day cast a spotlight on the aging of the U.S. death row population. Overton was convicted of killing Michael and Susan MacIvor and their unborn child during an August 1991 break-in at their Florida Keys home. Dennes was convicted of capital murder in the death of Janos Szucs, a diamond dealer found shot multiple times in his Houston office in January 1996.

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With Overton's lethal injection concluded, Florida has carried out more than half of the nation's 38 executions to date this year under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has made aggressive use of the death penalty like few other governors. The latest execution followed renewed scrutiny of capital punishment in the U.S. following Tennessee's failed execution of Christa Pike in September.

DeSantis, who leaves office in January, has said he wants to bring justice to families who have waited decades for death sentences to be carried out. He signed the death warrants that led to a record of 19 executions in 2025, then the most in a single year in Florida since the death penalty's reinstatement in 1976. With Thursday's execution, Florida surpassed its 2025 total, with two more executions planned in December.

Death Penalty Faces Scrutiny and Legal Challenges

Texas set a record for executions there when 40 people were put to death in 2000. On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied appeals in both the Texas and Florida cases. In Florida, Overton was already strapped to a gurney with an IV in his arm when the death chamber curtain lifted at 6 p.m. I have never sexually assaulted anyone.

I never killed anyone, Overton said in his last words, denying ever having been in the MacIvors' home or gated community. I did not kill the MacIvors. The injection began immediately after he stopped speaking. Soon after, Overton began to pant and breathe heavily for about a minute, but then stopped.

A warden then shook Overton and shouted his name without response, and a medic called to the chamber declared him dead. The MacIvors were found dead in their Tavernier, Florida, home on Aug. 22, 1991, court records show. Autopsies determined both were strangled and that Susan MacIvor, then eight months pregnant, had been raped. The medical examiner said her unborn male child likely survived for about half an hour after her death.

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Investigators collected DNA evidence from the scene but initially found no match with the state's database. But Overton, who had worked at a gas station near the MacIvors' home, was arrested on an unrelated burglary charge in 1996 and a DNA sample taken from him then matched one collected at the MacIvors' home. Charged with their killings, Overton was convicted in 1999 of two first-degree murder counts and received a death sentence for each.

DNA Evidence and Confessions Drive Convictions

Defence attorneys had argued investigators planted the DNA evidence. Dennes, a jewelry designer, had an office in the same building as Szucs, according to court documents. A cleaning woman testified at trial that Dennes arranged for her to open the building's back door after hours. According to court records, her actions allowed Dennes and his brother to gain entry the night of the shooting, and she also distracted the security guard at Dennes' request.

The guard was shot twice but recovered, later identifying Dennes as his assailant. Police found the jeweller's body upon entering his office, according to court filings. The documents said officers found the jeweller's safe empty with no sign of the diamonds or the $200,000 in cash he supposedly kept there. The diamonds were never located.

Dennes' attorneys later argued there was insufficient evidence to prove he killed Szucs. Prosecutors said in a recent court filing that Dennes, who came to the U.S. from Cuba with his family as a child, admitted guilt during a Spanish-language interview with Telemundo in 2022. I did those things, so I am guilty, Dennes told Telemundo, adding he regretted taking a man's life, the prosecutor's filing said.

A year after Dennes was convicted, his brother, Jose Albert Dennes, pleaded guilty to murder in the case and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. He was released on parole in 2019.