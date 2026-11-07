Save the Chimps Uses Drone to Feed Chimp Kaleb After Florida Flooding

A Florida chimpanzee sanctuary used a drone to deliver food to a chimp named Kaleb after heavy rain swamped roads, while all 200 apes stayed safe and floodwaters receded. The sanctuary is now appealing for help with repairs.

A Florida chimpanzee sanctuary used a drone this week to deliver food to one of its 200 apes after heavy rain swamped the property near Fort Pierce.

The animals stayed safe, and water was receding significantly on Saturday, the organization said. The news was reported by The Associated Press on November 7, 2026. As rainstorms soaked southeast and central Florida from Sunday through Tuesday, Save the Chimps care houses remained secure on high ground, CEO Ana Paula Tavares said in a statement. Some veterinarians and other employees stayed overnight on the 150-acre (61-hectare) property to ensure the animals' care.

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Drone Delivers Food to Chimp

Canals overflowed and submerged the internal roads normally used to deliver 3,000 pounds (1,361 kg) of chimp food per day via golf carts, facilities director Mark Yohannan said by phone. A high-clearance swamp buggy helped but soon broke down. One chimp, a 38-year-old named Kaleb, had remained in an outdoor area that was cut off by water. The organization bought a delivery drone some time ago for just such an emergency, Yohannan said.

Staffers used the device to bring Kaleb food and blankets until he decided on his own to head for somewhere more accessible. Save the Chimps captured video of Kaleb munching a banana he plucked from a drone-dropped paper bag. The video also showed him steadily picking his way across a rope that bridged some standing water.

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The organization used trucks, including a maintenance worker's personal vehicle, and a tractor to deliver meals, medicine and other items to the rest of the apes. Chimps are getting all their food, bananas and oranges on time, Yohannan said. They are good. They have not missed a beat.

Nor have the local alligators. A small one turned up by the sanctuary kitchen Friday, apparently using the floodwaters to reach terrain where the reptiles do not usually tread, Yohannan said. The water level dropped noticeably overnight Friday, and about 20 percent of the property roads were clear Saturday, Yohannan said. Widespread flooding in the area has made it difficult for employees to get to work to relieve their colleagues.

But everyone is in excellent spirits, tired as they are, he said. The organization is appealing to the public for help fixing damaged buildings and equipment. One donor has agreed to match such contributions. Save the Chimps was founded in 1997.

Sanctum Appeals for Donations

To date, it has cared for nearly 350 chimps from research laboratories, the pet trade and the entertainment industry. The sanctuary is near Fort Pierce, Florida. Its care houses stayed on high ground throughout the storms. Staff stayed overnight to make sure the animals were safe.

Internal roads went under water. Golf carts could not get through. A swamp buggy helped for a while but then broke down. The drone became the way to reach Kaleb.

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Kaleb is 38 years old. He stayed in an outdoor area cut off by water. The drone brought him food and blankets. He later moved on his own to a more accessible spot.

Video showed him eating a banana from a paper bag dropped by the drone. It also showed him crossing a rope over standing water. Other apes got their meals, medicine and supplies by truck and tractor. A maintenance worker's personal vehicle was also used.

Flood Waters Begin Receding

Yohannan said the chimps are getting bananas and oranges on time. He said they are good and have not missed a beat. A small alligator appeared by the sanctuary kitchen Friday. It likely used the floodwaters to reach ground where alligators do not usually go.

The water level fell noticeably overnight Friday. About 20 percent of property roads were clear Saturday. Flooding in the area made it hard for employees to reach work and relieve their colleagues. Yohannan said everyone is in excellent spirits, even though they are tired.

The sanctuary is asking the public for help to fix damaged buildings and equipment. One donor has agreed to match contributions. Save the Chimps was founded in 1997. It has cared for nearly 350 chimps from research laboratories, the pet trade and the entertainment industry.

The sanctuary has 200 apes. It is located on a 150-acre property near Fort Pierce. The AP reported the story on November 7, 2026.