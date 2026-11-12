Florence Pugh Sets Firm Boundaries Against Hollywood Bullshit

Oscar nominee Florence Pugh discusses her evolution in Hollywood, detailing her zero-tolerance policy for rude behavior and her stance on unfair beauty standards.

Florence Pugh has publicly declared her refusal to tolerate unprofessional behavior on film set s, marking a significant shift in her approach to the entertainment industry. The British actress, known for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, emphasized that maintaining a respectful environment is non-negotiable for her continued success and well-being.

Pugh Sets Boundaries On Set

Florence Pugh explained that she has become increasingly adept at protecting herself since her professional debut in the 2014 film The Falling at the age of 17. During an interview published on November 10, she stated that she is better and better at shielding herself in Hollywood and no longer tolerates bad attitudes.

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She explicitly told the publication that she does not stand for bullshit behavior or bullshit attitude under any circumstances. Pugh clarified that she will not allow anyone to be rude to the crew, establishing a clear standard for how colleagues must interact with each other on set.

The Oscar nominee described this change as a natural progression, noting that you just get bolder and bigger and more confident with time in this industry. This growing confidence drives her desire to surround herself with right people who share her professional values.

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Eliminating Messy Workplaces

Florence Pugh argued that negativity spreads quickly, stating that the moment someone is making that vibe feel off, everybody feels it. She declared that she does not want to deal with messy situations, prioritizing a harmonious and respectful working atmosphere above all else.

She simplified her philosophy to basic professional conduct: show up on time, don't be rude, and don't be a misogynist. Pugh emphasized the importance of surrounding oneself with professionals who have the same way of working in mind to ensure a productive and healthy set.

Critique Of Industry Beauty Norms

Earlier in the interview, Florence Pugh confronted Hollywood's unfair beauty standards and stereotypes against women, which she finds exhausting. She pointed out the immense scrutiny placed on how we look, how we dress, and how we age in the public eye.

She highlighted the impossible nature of these expectations, noting that when women do certain things, people say she looks like this or she's done too much of that. Whether she has gained weight or lost too much weight, she stated that you can never get any footing right when facing such constant judgment.

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Despite these pressures, the Marvel star argued that she produces her best work on screen when she truly feels ugly. She explained that using shit makeup, appearing sick, or looking like she is having a hangover or a breakdown allows her to be free and authentic in her performances.

Embracing Authenticity Over Perfection

Florence Pugh expressed a deep appreciation for makeup styles that do not attempt to hide imperfections, as they liberate her creative process. She loves that type of makeup because it allows her to be free, rejecting the industry's obsession with flawless appearances.

This stance represents a broader rejection of the superficial demands placed on female actors, focusing instead on the craft and the reality of human experience. Her approach challenges the status quo of Hollywood glamour, advocating for a more genuine and less judgmental environment.

By setting these firm boundaries, Florence Pugh is not only protecting her own mental health but also setting a new precedent for how film sets should operate. Her message resonates with many who have faced similar toxicity, offering a roadmap for navigating the industry with integrity.