Floor Crossings and Democratic Scrutiny: A Call for Vigilance

This collection of letters to the editor examines the implications of MPs switching parties, the role of a strong media in a majority government, the potential consequences of Canada joining the European Union, and concerns about the oversight of medical assistance in dying in Ontario.

The recent phenomenon of Members of Parliament switching party allegiance, particularly to join the Liberals, has sparked considerable debate regarding its impact on Canada's democratic system. While only five MPs have made this move, representing a small fraction of the opposition, the author argues that the surprising element is not the number itself, but that it remains so low.

This perspective is framed against the backdrop of perceived external threats, such as from the United States, and calls for national unity, amplified by Mark Carney's shift towards the centre-right. The historical context of party affiliation being formally indicated on ballots only since 1970, following the U.S. model, is noted. However, the piece emphasizes that under established parliamentary principles, MPs retain the freedom to align themselves with whichever party they deem most appropriate. The shift from a minority to a majority Liberal government has significant implications for accountability. The author expresses concern that the dissolution of the functioning minority parliament, which provided crucial checks and balances, has weakened the oversight mechanisms for the governing party. The question arises as to why a stable minority government did not materialize, with speculation that Mark Carney might have preferred to avoid operating within such a framework. His corporate background is acknowledged as a potential influence on his leadership style, but the text cautions against equating democratic governance with corporate structures. There is an expressed hope that a Liberal majority will not disproportionately benefit sectors like major investment firms, accounting firms, law firms, or consulting firms. Instead, the author anticipates that Mr. Carney will focus on enhancing oversight of public funds and improving Canada's global competitiveness. While Canadian expectations are high, a more measured approach to what can be accomplished within a three-year mandate is suggested. The piece also touches upon historical instances, referenced by a professor, of Conservative MPs crossing the floor due to relaxed party discipline and campaign finance scandals, suggesting that current events are not unprecedented but rather part of a recurring historical narrative with new actors. Further commentary addresses the concept of national unity and solidarity in the face of various challenges. It is argued that camaraderie and compassion are non-negotiable values that should not be compromised or disregarded for convenience. The composition of the cabinet is deemed crucial, emphasizing the need for members whose commitment to collaboration is paramount. The core objective of the new leadership should be to uphold the Constitution and resist any perceived encroachment from Canada's southern neighbour. In a separate point, the discussion turns to the idea of Canada joining the European Union, a notion supported by a significant portion of Canadians. While acknowledging potential benefits like free movement of labour and improved food standards, the author raises serious concerns about the loss of national sovereignty, adherence to European Court of Human Rights rulings, increased taxation, and a surge in regulatory requirements. The ease with which joining the EU is suggested is contrasted with the necessity of understanding the complex consequences and the fine print that would significantly impact Canadians' ability to shape their own future. Finally, the text examines the governance of medical assistance in dying (MAID) in Ontario. The author expresses approval of the Solicitor-General's support for reconstituting the oversight committee for MAID, advocating for objective committee members who are not directly involved in MAID provision. However, a critical view is taken of the Ontario government's decision to shrink the oversight committee to a purely advisory body comprised solely of individuals who fully endorse the existing MAID system. This is characterized as a maneuver to stifle criticism and prevent the committee from addressing widespread objections to MAID procedures, including its potential expansion to include individuals with sole mental illness. Such a curated committee, lacking diverse perspectives, is seen as inherently undemocratic and illiberal, undermining Ontario's vision of an open and pluralistic society. The piece concludes by noting that sensationalized portrayals of MAID as a program offering same-day suicides or involuntary euthanasia are misrepresentations of a complex legal medical procedure





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Parliamentary Integrity Media Accountability Canadian Sovereignty Medical Assistance In Dying Party Discipline

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