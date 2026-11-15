Canadian flight ground stop unlikely as FAA, expert says Canada system more robust

An aviation expert says Canada is unlikely to need a nationwide flight ground stop like the United States did on Friday, calling the Canadian system more robust and modernized than the FAA's. U.S. flights resumed after the order was lifted but airlines warned of days of delays.

An aviation management expert says Canada is less likely than the United States to ground flights nationwide, calling the Canadian system a model its southern neighbours should look to.

John Gradek says the Canadian system is more robust and modernized than the one the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration operates with. His comments came after the FAA issued a ground stop order on Friday afternoon. The FAA order cited communications issues affecting the nearly two dozen air traffic control centres that direct planes en route between airports across the country. Airports across Canada suspended flights to and from the United States.

Also read Canadian airports and airlines recover after FAA ground stop caused flight cancellations

Air Canada cancels flights amid chaos

Air Canada said late Friday that it was cancelling the rest of those flights for the rest of the day. The U.S. order was lifted late Friday and flights resumed, but airlines warned it could take days before things are back to normal. Gradek says the American FAA is underfunded and operating with outdated equipment. NAV Canada says redundancies are built into the system to ensure operations can continue safely.

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The disruption rippled across Canadian airports. People waited in line to rebook cancelled flights at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. The FAA ground stop came in the same week as a Microsoft outage, prompting some people to ask questions and suggest theories about the back-to-back disruptions. Travellers were left scrambling as flights to and from the United States were suspended.

Air Canada moved quickly to cancel the remainder of its U.S.-bound flights for the day. Even after the order was lifted, airlines cautioned that schedules would not immediately return to normal. The fallout was expected to last for days as carriers worked to reposition aircraft and crews. Gradek's assessment points to a key difference between the two countries.

Canada avoids nationwide ground stop

He describes the Canadian system as more robust and modernized, and says the U.S. FAA is underfunded and operating with outdated equipment. NAV Canada, which manages Canadian airspace, says redundancies are built into the system to ensure operations can continue safely. That design is central to why a nationwide ground stop is considered unlikely in Canada. The FAA ground stop affected the nearly two dozen air traffic control centres that direct planes en route between airports across the country.

The communications issues at the heart of the order raised concerns about the resilience of U.S. air traffic infrastructure. The story also comes amid heightened attention to air passenger rights. Travellers affected by the U.S. travel chaos have questions about what protections apply to them. Gradek's view that Canada is less likely to need a similar nationwide ground stop stands as a contrast to the events south of the border.

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He says the Canadian system is a model its southern neighbours should look to. Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press