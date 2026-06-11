Flesh, Film, and Fantasies: The Cronenberg Burlesque Experience in Toronto

A detailed look at Long Live the New Flesh, a daring burlesque show that blends the body horror of filmmaker David Cronenberg with erotic performance art in Toronto.

The Burdock Music Hall in Toronto recently became the site of a surreal and provocative artistic celebration known as Long Live the New Flesh. This unique event was a burlesque tribute dedicated to the legendary Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg , whose work is synonymous with the genre of body horror .

Organized by the creative collective Various Limbs, led by Morgan Sevareid-Bocknek, the show was part of a larger conceptual series titled the Night of 1,000 Davids. This series has previously paid homage to other influential figures named David, including David Bowie and David Byrne, before turning its focus toward the visceral imagery of Cronenberg.

The energy in the room was electric, with a packed house of enthusiasts who cheered, clapped, and showered the performers with tips, all while immersing themselves in a cabaret that blended the bawdy with the bizarre. For the organizers and performers, the connection between Cronenberg's cinema and the art of burlesque was an intuitive one. Morgan Sevareid-Bocknek noted that Cronenberg's films often possess spontaneous twists that mirror the unpredictable nature of live performance.

While some might find the idea of mixing grotesque horror with the glamorous teasing of burlesque contradictory, the event highlighted the deep parallels between them. Both forms of art often exist on the fringes of society, subverting mainstream norms and challenging traditional views of beauty and desire. Attendees, such as Sennah Yee and McKenzie James, expressed that the show filled a specific entertainment void, offering an ekphrastic experience where dance and drag interpreted cinematic themes.

The performances emphasized that although Cronenberg's work can be dark or violent, it is also deeply sexual and possesses a strange, unsettling sexiness that aligns perfectly with the transgressive nature of burlesque. The stage came alive with a variety of daring acts that visually translated the director's most famous motifs. One standout performance featured Yovska, who appeared as a parasitic worm while dancing to Kylie Minogue, merging pop sensibility with biological horror.

Another performer, Tanya Cheex, took on the persona of Nicki Brand from the film Videodrome. In a vivid display of deadpan delivery and theatricality, she shed a red corset and leopard print lingerie to reveal eyeball nipple pasties and faux intestines, which she brandished for the delighted crowd.

The show also featured a clever interpretation of the insect evolution seen in The Fly, where audio clips from the movie were spliced into a sensual track by D'Angelo, effectively bridging the gap between Cronenberg's biological transformations and the rhythmic pulse of soul music. Beyond the direct references to the films, the show also explored the cult of personality surrounding the director himself.

In a humorous and reverent segment, a performer named Sweets delivered a striptease dedicated to Cronenberg, accompanied by a slideshow of archival photos and interview clips. The act culminated in a comedic yet affectionate moment when she produced a portrait of the filmmaker from her lingerie, treating the image with religious devotion. This highlighted how fandom and comedy can serve as gateways to engaging with film history in a personal and playful manner.

Additionally, the show touched upon the more melancholic aspects of Cronenberg's work, such as the themes of identity and duality found in Dead Ringers. A performer used a mannequin head and an identical mask to evoke the toxic relationship of the twins, creating a haunting visual that shifted the mood from exuberant comedy to psychological intensity. Ultimately, Long Live the New Flesh succeeded by striking a delicate balance between excess, comedy, and genuine artistic tribute.

Co-host Notarandrea observed that the program managed to combine the act of stripping with affecting and beautiful homages to the source material. By embracing the unsettling and the taboo, the performers managed to honor Cronenberg's legacy of rejecting normativity. The event served as a reminder that the intersection of cinema and performance art can create spaces where the grotesque becomes beautiful and the bizarre becomes celebratory.

In the heart of Toronto, a city with a complex history of conservatism, this show stood as a bold statement of artistic freedom and a testament to the enduring influence of one of Canada's most provocative cinematic voices





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