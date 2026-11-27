A Sri Lankan man suspected of stabbing a woman to death was arrested after his scooter collided with a wild elephant during his escape attempt. The elephant remained unharmed while the suspect was hospitalized under armed guard.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- A Sri Lankan man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman was arrested on Friday after he crashed his scooter into a wild elephant as he attempted to escape, police said.

High-speed chase ends with elephant collision

The incident highlights the dangerous intersections between human settlements and wildlife corridors on the island nation. Authorities described the event as a dramatic conclusion to a high-speed chase through rural areas. The 49-year-old man is accused of stabbing the woman in her home in the northern district of Anuradhapura, a police official told AFP. The crime occurred before he took to the roads to flee from law enforcement officers.

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However, his attempted escape ended when his scooter crashed into the elephant as it emerged from the jungle onto the road a short distance away, the official said. The collision caused the suspect to lose control of his vehicle immediately. Witnesses told police the elephant appeared to be unharmed and retreated back into the jungle. The animal did not retaliate against the suspect after the impact, according to reports from the scene.

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The man was arrested and was receiving treatment for unspecified injuries under armed guard in hospital. He is now in police custody awaiting formal charges and further investigation into the fatal stabbing. Police also said they had recovered the suspected murder weapon. This evidence is crucial for the ongoing investigation into the death of the female victim in Anuradhapura.

Human elephant conflicts persist in Sri Lanka

Encounters between humans and elephants are relatively common in Sri Lanka, where expanding settlements and farms often overlap with animal habitats. The increasing human population has reduced the natural space available for these large mammals. The island recorded about 400 elephant and 150 human deaths annually over the past five years, according to official figures. These statistics underscore the persistent challenges of coexistence in the region.

Sri Lanka is home to an estimated 7,000 wild elephants and considers the animals a national treasure that are protected by law. Conservation efforts are ongoing to protect these iconic creatures from habitat loss.

However, residents in remote villages sometimes attack elephants that destroy their crops. This tension often escalates into violence when elephants venture into agricultural lands seeking food.