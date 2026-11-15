Flames Edge Kings 3-2 on Gridin Goal in Los Angeles

Calgary Flames defeat Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Nov 14 2026 with Matvei Gridin scoring the go-ahead goal and Dustin Wolf making 29 saves in a tight contest.

Matvei Gridin delivered the decisive blow for the Calgary Flames against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night, scoring the go-ahead goal with 8:39 remaining in regulation. The Flames secured a 3-2 victory at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, improving their road record and halting a slide for their opponents. This win marked a significant moment for Calgary as they navigated a challenging away stretch.

Gridin Goal Decides Tight NHL Matchup

Gridin finished a one-timer from the right circle after creating pressure in the offensive zone with Martin Pospisil. This goal marked his sixth of the season and proved to be the turning point in a game that featured multiple lead changes. The Flames held firm against a desperate Kings team that pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker later in the contest.

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Flames Attack Shuts Out Late Kings Surge

Yegor Sharangovich added an empty-net goal with 1:14 left to give Calgary a 3-1 lead, sealing the victory before Los Angeles could mount a comeback. Sharangovich also contributed an assist on Morgan Frost's opening goal, showcasing his offensive impact from the start. Frost converted Sharangovich's pass with a one-timer from the right circle just 2:13 into the second period to break a 1-1 tie.

Dustin Wolf Dominates With 29 Saves

Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf made 29 saves to protect the lead, demonstrating his consistency against his former youth program team. Wolf, a Northern California native who moved to suburban Los Angeles and then Orange County, has won five of six games against the Kings during his NHL career. His performance was crucial as the Flames improved to 2-0-1 in their last three road games.

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Los Angeles Struggles Without Artemi Panarin

The Los Angeles Kings suffered their fifth loss in seven games on their homestand, concluding the stretch with four straight defeats where they totaled only six goals. Joel Armia scored for Calgary and Anton Forsberg stopped 21 shots for the Kings, who appeared unable to generate sustained offense. The absence of star winger Artemi Panarin, who missed the game following the death of his grandfather, severely impacted Los Angeles's offensive depth.

Kings Record Drops Without Key Star Winger

Los Angeles did not have Artemi Panarin in the lineup, a factor that has historically correlated with poor team performance. The Kings are 5-0-1 when Panarin records multiple points in a game but sit at 0-11-1 when he does not. Mats Zuccarello scored his first goal for Los Angeles just 18 seconds after the empty-netter, skating with a 6-on-5 advantage, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.