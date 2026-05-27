Flamengo Dominates, Mirassol Shocks, and Medellín Heartbreak on Libertadores Group Finale

The CONMEBOL Libertadores group stage ended with Flamengo setting a club record, Mirassol pulling off a stunning advancement, and Independiente Medellín suffering a last-minute elimination that sent them to the Copa Sudamericana.

The CONMEBOL Libertadores group stage concluded on a dramatic night, with Groups A, B, and G delivering decisive outcomes that set the stage for the knockout rounds.

Flamengo, the reigning champions, continued their dominant form by crushing Cusco 3-0 at home. Bruno Henrique scored twice, once in the 23rd minute and again in the 67th, while Lucas Paquetá added a third in the 81st minute to seal the victory. This result gave Flamengo 16 points, the best group-stage performance in the club's history, surpassing their previous record of 15 points set in 2019.

The win also ensured that Flamengo will enjoy home-field advantage in the Round of 16 and, if they advance, through at least the semifinals. Their campaign has been marked by relentless attacking football, conceding only three goals in six matches while scoring 14. The team's depth has been a key factor, with manager Jorge Sampaoli rotating effectively to keep players fresh.

With the likes of Gabriel Barbosa, Everton Ribeiro, and Gerson returning from injury, Flamengo looks poised to defend their title. Their next opponent will be determined by the draw, which is scheduled for next week. In Group G, the biggest surprise of the group stage emerged as Mirassol advanced to the Round of 16 despite being considered underdogs.

The Brazilian club, which only gained promotion to the top flight two years ago, finished second in a group that included Liga de Quito, Ecuador's most successful team and a two-time Copa Libertadores champion, as well as Lanús, the reigning Copa Sudamericana champion. Mirassol entered the final matchday needing a win and favorable results elsewhere. They secured a 2-1 victory over Lanús at home, with goals from Camilo and Lucas Fernandes.

Meanwhile, Liga de Quito defeated Real Tomayapo 3-0, but Mirassol's superior goal difference allowed them to claim the second spot. The team's success has been built on a solid defense and quick counterattacks, led by veteran striker Gilberto, who scored four goals in the group stage. Coach Ricardo Catalá praised his players' discipline and execution, saying that advancing from such a tough group was a dream come true.

For Liga de Quito, the elimination is a bitter pill to swallow, given their history and investment. They will now shift focus to the Copa Sudamericana, where they will be one of the favorites. Group A provided the most heartbreak of the night, as Independiente Medellín saw their qualification hopes dashed in stoppage time. The Colombian club traveled to face already-eliminated Cusco, needing only a draw to secure second place.

They led 2-1 thanks to goals from Luciano Pons and Andrés Cadavid, but Cusco equalized in the 85th minute through a header from Juan Tévez. Then, deep into injury time, in the 90+5th minute, Cusco's center-back, Javier Amondarain, scored from a corner kick to make it 3-2, condemning Medellín to the Copa Sudamericana.

The defeat was especially cruel because earlier in the group, Medellín had held Flamengo to a 1-1 draw and beaten Liga de Quito 2-1, performances that suggested they had the quality to compete. However, inconsistent results against Lanús, whom they lost to twice on the road, proved costly. Coach David González took responsibility for the late collapse but emphasized that the team must learn from this experience.

For Medellín, the focus now shifts to the domestic league and the Sudamericana, where they can still salvage their season. Meanwhile, Flamengo finishes as group winners, and Lanús takes the second spot, rounding out a group stage that had plenty of twists and turns





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