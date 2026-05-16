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Flaherty Scores in Overtime, Montreal Victory Over Ottawa Charge For Game 2 of PWHL's Walter Cup Final

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Flaherty Scores in Overtime, Montreal Victory Over Ottawa Charge For Game 2 of PWHL's Walter Cup Final
{ Text: SportTitle: Null }{ Text: PWHLE
📆2026-05-16 10:11 PM
📰CBCOttawa
43 sec. here / 16 min. at publisher
📊News: 69% · Publisher: 51%

Game 2 of the PWHL's Walter Cup final between the Montreal Victoire and the Ottawa Charge saw a sudden-death thriller. Montreal's Maggie Flaherty's overtime goal secured a 2-1 win over the Charge, with Montreal leading 2-0 in the best-of-five series. Ottawa played a strong opening period but struggled in the middle period, especially in terms of shots. Flaherty's goal was the highlight of an otherwise physical middle period.

Maggie Flaherty scored 14:12 into overtime to give the Montreal Victoire a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Charge in Game 2 of the PWHL's Walter Cup final on Saturday at Place Bell in Laval, Que.

French forward Flaherty one-timed a Marie-Philip Poulin pass in the slot and fired the puck past goaltender Gwyneth Philips for her second goal of the playoffs. The win gave Montreal a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Ottawa will host Game 3 on Monday as the Charge face elimination for the first time in this post-season. Ottawa was held without a shot for the first eight minutes of the game but opened the scoring on its first opportunity.

Montreal's Laura Stacey had a breakaway but was unable to get a shot off, while Rebecca Leslie fired a one-timer off the post. Flaherty's goal was the only goal of a physical middle period, with Ottawa outshooting Montreal 6-4. The best chance was a Stacey breakaway attempt when her wrist shot hit the crossbar. Home cooking: Inside Rebecca Leslie's rise with her hometown Ottawa Charg

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