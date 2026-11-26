The Trump administration proposed new tariffs on imports from 14 major trading partners, with China facing the highest rate of 20% and up to 40% if a trade truce expires. The proposal uses Section 301 authority and would take effect after a January 25 public hearing.

The United States on Wednesday proposed new tariffs on imports from 14 major trading partners including China and the European Union, aiming to counter what Washington calls excess industrial capacity.

China would face the highest rate at 20% under the proposal. The Trump administration kept the overall rate within an agreed cap by not stacking the new duties on top of a previous round imposed in July over forced labour concerns. The rate for China would rise to 40% if Beijing and Washington fail to further extend their trade truce, which is set to expire on January 10, according to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

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China Reserves Right to Take Measures

China said it reserved the right to take measures against the new tariffs and that the two governments maintain close communication about extending the trade truce. Trade issues are likely to be on the agenda of an expected December summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, which would be their fourth meeting this year. China's goods trade surplus has soared past 1 trillion dollars in the first 10 months of this year.

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Other economies also face rates tied to their trade negotiations with Washington. India, which has yet to reach a trade deal, would face a 17% tariff if an agreement is finalised and 25% if talks fail. Vietnam would face a capped rate of 20% with a deal and 35% without one. The US separately proposed adding new tariffs on goods from Brazil, including a 10% duty on finished aircraft, saying Brasilia failed to rectify what Washington calls unreasonable trade practices.

Tariff rates are capped at 18% for imports from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh. For Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the EU and Switzerland, the rate is 15% including existing most-favored-nation duties. Greer told CNBC that the proposed caps were consistent with trade agreements reached over the past year that also lowered barriers to US exports.

Trump Administration Seeks Firmer Legal Footing

The new round of tariffs is part of efforts to rebuild tariff leverage after the Supreme Court in February struck down Trump's broad global duties under a national emergencies law. By basing the levies on Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, the administration aims to put the tariffs on firmer legal footing. The move shows the Trump administration remains determined to push ahead with sweeping tariffs despite major losses the Republican Party suffered in US midterm elections.

The new tariffs would not take effect until after a January 25 public hearing, the Office of the US Trade Representative said. Stock markets in Europe and Asia gained on Thursday as the latest tariffs presented little surprise. The latest news on tariffs has not caused many ripples in markets so far, partly because it was baked in, said Fred Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC.

The proposal covers 14 major trading partners in total, with different rates depending on the status of each partner's trade negotiations with the United States. The administration framed the measures as a response to excess industrial capacity and unfair trade practices. The trade truce between Washington and Beijing remains a key factor. If it expires on January 10 without an extension, China's rate would jump from 20% to 40%.

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Xi Jinping and Donald Trump Expected to Meet

The two governments are in close communication about extending the truce, according to China. An expected December summit between Xi and Trump could address the issue. That meeting would mark the fourth time the two leaders have met this year. The proposed tariffs also target Brazil separately, with a 10% duty on finished aircraft among other measures.

Washington said Brasilia had failed to rectify what it calls unreasonable trade practices. For the group of Southeast Asian nations including Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh, the cap is 18%. For major allies and partners such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the EU and Switzerland, the rate is 15% including existing most-favored-nation duties. The legal strategy behind the tariffs is significant.

After the Supreme Court struck down broad global duties under a national emergencies law in February, the administration turned to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to put the tariffs on firmer legal footing. This approach is intended to withstand legal challenges while maintaining pressure on trading partners. The political context includes major losses for the Republican Party in US midterm elections, yet the administration is proceeding with the tariffs.

The public hearing set for January 25 means the tariffs will not take effect before that date, giving businesses and governments time to respond. Markets in Europe and Asia rose on Thursday, suggesting the measures were largely anticipated by investors.