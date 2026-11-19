Kyle Prouse, Ayoub Mohamed, Gianpietro Tiberio, Dylan Denis, and Tommy Bernier-Thibault lead Quebec representation on the BOLO list, facing serious charges including murder and armed robbery.

Five residents of Quebec have been identified as among Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives in the latest update from the BOLO program, which stands for be on the lookout. This announcement highlights the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies across the country to apprehend individuals accused of serious violent crimes and major offenses.

The list serves as a critical tool for police departments, providing detailed descriptions and specific details about the suspects to assist the public in their search. These individuals are wanted for a range of severe charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery, with warrants issued by various police forces in Ontario and Quebec.

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Kyle Prouse Wanted for Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder

Kyle Prouse, a Montrealer, is ranked second on the list and is currently wanted by Toronto police for attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on April 21. On that date at 10:05 a.m., Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting at Fairview Mall near Don Mills Road, where an armed robbery took place at Michael Hill, a jewelry store.

According to investigators, a man committed the armed robbery and was confronted by a security team member as he fled the scene, resulting in the security guard being shot during the interaction. The victim was transported to the hospital, where his condition was stabilized, while Prouse is described as a convicted criminal with several prior jail sentences in British Columbia.

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Police also note that Prouse is wanted for five additional armed robberies targeting banks and jewelry stores in Toronto since 2023. He is described as 1.73 m (5′8″) tall and 73 kg (160 lb) in weight, with hazel eyes, brown-grey hair in a buzz cut, and distinctive tattoos including demons on his chest and a red devil on his right shoulder.

Authorities believe Prouse may be located in Ontario or Quebec and utilize several aliases, including Kyle Michael Prouse, Steve Hadfield, and Jason Kyle Hetfield. A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest, with the offer standing until November 2, 2027, and inquiries can be directed to Toronto police at 416-808-0606.

Ayoub Mohamed Sought in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield Shooting

Ayoub Mohamed is listed fourth on the most wanted list and is sought by the Sûreté du Québec for first-degree murder following a fatal shooting at a barbershop in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec, on September 4. Police responded to gunfire at the establishment, where an individual entered and opened fire on a man in the presence of several witnesses.

The targeted victim, Jordan Gagné, attempted to flee by running toward the neighboring restaurant, La Belle Province, but the suspect chased him and fired several additional shots in his direction. Gagné subsequently died from his injuries, leading to the issuance of a warrant for Mohamed, who is described as 1.78 m (5′10″) tall and 64 kg (140 lb) with brown eyes and black hair.

Police believe Mohamed may still be in the Greater Montreal area and speak both English and French, with witnesses noting a possible thin mustache. The Sûreté du Québec is actively seeking public assistance to locate this suspect, who is considered dangerous and linked to a high-profile homicide.

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Gianpietro Tiberio and Dylan Denis Face Murder Charges

Gianpietro Tiberio, ranked tenth on the list, is wanted by Montreal police for the murder of Domenico Facchini and the attempted murder of Vito D'Orazio, incidents that occurred in 2012 at Café Domenica-In on Provencher Boulevard in Montreal. Tiberio is described as 1.8 m (5′11″) tall and weighing 110 kg (243 lb), with brown eyes and grey hair, and he speaks both English and French.

Dylan Denis, placed thirteenth on the list, is also wanted for first-degree murder following a shooting on May 14, 2024, at 8:20 p.m. on Parc Avenue in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough of Montreal. Police responded to reports of gunshots and found a man who was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Denis is described as 1.70 m (5′7″) tall and 77 kg (170 lb) with brown eyes and brown hair, and he possesses numerous tattoos, including the phrase Crime Pays on his neck, a ghost on his right hand, and barbed wire on all his fingers. Investigators strongly believe he remains in Quebec with accomplices helping him evade arrest, and a reward of up to $50,000 is available until November 2, 2027.

Tommy Bernier-Thibault Wanted for Assault and Threats

Tommy Bernier-Thibault rounds out the Quebec representation by taking the twenty-fifth position on the list, wanted by Lévis police for assault with a weapon and uttering threats. The charges stem from an incident on November 12, 2022, in the City of Lévis, where Bernier-Thibault allegedly engaged in assaults and made threats toward employees of a local business.

Police continue to urge anyone with information regarding these five fugitives to come forward, emphasizing the severity of the charges and the danger these individuals pose to public safety. The BOLO program remains a vital resource for connecting law enforcement with community members to facilitate the apprehension of these suspects.