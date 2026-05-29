Five NHL Teams Likely to Trade Their First-Round Picks This Summer

Exploring five NHL franchises with compelling reasons to move their top draft picks this offseason, considering team timelines, prospect pools, and roster needs.

The NHL trade deadline and draft season often spark intense speculation, particularly surrounding the movement of first-round draft picks . While first-round picks change hands relatively often, top-10 selections have historically been considered nearly untouchable in the salary cap era due to their immense long-term value.

However, this summer presents several scenarios where teams might consider moving their high picks. Factors like team timeline, prospect depth, and specific roster needs could make such moves plausible, challenging the usual reluctance to deal elite draft assets. One of the most likely teams to consider moving a top pick is the Calgary Flames. After falling two spots in the NHL Draft Lottery, the Flames now hold two first-round picks within the top 31, giving them significant trade flexibility.

Reports indicate they are open to moving up, with the San Jose Sharks at the No. 6 overall slot emerging as a natural trade partner. The Sharks, in need of a high-impact defenseman, could offer additional assets to jump from 6 to Calgary's original slot. Alternatively, the Flames could keep both picks and potentially select two high-ceiling players, accelerating their rebuild by adding impact talent.

Swinging for the fences with a trade-up or a double-draft at the top of the board could expedite Calgary's return to playoff contention. The Columbus Blue Jackets also possess a compelling case to move up. Despite exceeding expectations this season, they remain a borderline playoff team with a prospect pipeline considered mid-pack at best.

Their 14th overall pick may not yield a franchise-altering player, prompting management to explore packaging that selection with an NHL-ready asset like forward Kent Johnson to crack the top 10. Adding a premium defenseman-potentially even landing a player like David Jiricek's replacement-would significantly bolster a system that lacks high-end blue-line prospects. For a team trying to transition from rebuilding to genuine contender, improving the quality of its young core through a draft-day trade could be a decisive strategic shift.

Even a powerhouse like the Florida Panthers might entertain trading their top-10 pick. Despite reaching the Stanley Cup Final three consecutive times and winning twice, injuries and roster turnover have left them with the ninth overall selection-a rare asset for a team in a win-now window. The Panthers' roster is laden with star talent on long-term contracts, and their greatest immediate needs likely lie elsewhere, such as in goal or perhaps adding forward depth.

The ninth pick could be leveraged to bring in a proven contributor who can complement their championship-caliber core immediately, rather than adding a prospect who may take years to develop. This pick, originally acquired in the Seth Jones trade, represents a unique opportunity to fine-tune an already elite roster. San Jose, holding the No. 2 overall pick, presents an interesting dilemma.

While the Sharks need defensemen, the consensus top prospect is likely a forward-Ivar Stenberg-and passing on such a generational talent would be difficult. However, general manager Mike Grier has signaled openness to listening to offers. A trade down from the second slot could net a substantial return, perhaps multiple first-round picks or an established impact defenseman, accelerating the Sharks' rebuild by adding both future assets and immediate help.

Given San Jose's already strong prospect pool, consolidating assets via a trade-down might be more valuable than selecting a single player. Finally, the St. Louis Blues, with three first-round picks clustered in the late first round (26th, 29th, and a late compensatory pick), are obvious trade candidates. The Blues are in a transition phase with a depleted prospect system and limited organizational depth.

It seems almost certain they will attempt to consolidate these selections into fewer, higher picks or into NHL-ready talent. Moving one or two of these picks could address pressing roster needs or allow them to move up into the mid-first round where the talent drop-off is less severe. The Blues' situation epitomizes the strategic calculus faced by teams multiple picks in the same round: quantity versus quality.

These five teams-Calgary, Columbus, Florida, San Jose, and St. Louis-represent the most plausible scenarios for first-round pick movement this summer. Each franchise's unique circumstances-rebuild timelines, prospect depth, and roster construction-make their high picks potential trade chips. While top-10 moves remain rare, the convergence of team needs and draft capital could finally make them a reality this year





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