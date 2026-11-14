Five Including Three Children in Critical Condition After Burlington Townhouse Fire

Five people, including three children, are in life-threatening condition after a townhouse fire in Burlington that broke out around 6:50 a.m. Saturday. A sixth person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Five people, including three children, remain in life-threatening condition in hospital after a townhouse fire in Burlington early Saturday morning, Halton police say. Emergency crews responded to the fire near Maple Crossing Boulevard and Freeman Street around 6:50 a.m. Two adults and three children were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Halton police.

Const. Ryan Anderson told CBC News at the scene that Burlington fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze and rescued the residents. The children rescued included one about 12 years old and two under the age of 5, Anderson said. He was not able to confirm whether the five residents were related.

Also read Five In Critical Condition After Burlington House Fire on Maple Crossing Boulevard

The fire was contained to one unit of the townhouse complex, and other homes did not need to be evacuated, he added. Halton paramedics said all injuries were related to the fire. A sixth person was also taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition. Police could not confirm whether that person was a resident of the home.

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Fire Chief Urges Families to Practice Safety Plans

Three patients were initially reported as vital signs absent, but are now in critical condition at the hospital, Burlington Fire Chief Drew Boys said at the scene. Emergency crews conducted CPR at the scene and en route to the hospital, he said. Boys urged residents to ensure their homes have a working fire alarm on every level and to practise a fire safety escape plan with their families.

The Office of the Fire Marshal, Burlington Fire Department and Halton police are investigating. OFM spokesperson Jim Demetriou said investigators are at the scene to determine the safety of the structure and to determine the origin and cause of the fire. In the early stage, the investigation has not ruled out any factors, including whether the fire was suspicious or whether fire alarms were working.

Investigators Determine Origin and Cause of Burlington Blaze

Our thoughts are with the families affected by this tragic incident, Demetriou said at a news conference. He also urged people to check if their homes have working fire alarms and to routinely practise safety plans with their families. Neighbour Sasha Guerriero said she woke up Saturday morning to the smell of smoke and the sounds of smashing glass and people yelling.

She evacuated her home with her adult son just as fire crews were pulling the children and an adult out of the home. It is probably one of the most traumatizing things I have ever seen. It is awful, she said. She added that she does not know the residents but has played with the kids when they run around outside.

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The kids are lovely. Really good, nice kids, she said. Guerriero said she saw one of her neighbours run into the home to help the people inside. Halton police and Burlington Fire could not confirm if that person was injured.

Neighbour Acts Bravely During Tragic Home Fire

She is very brave and often acts before she thinks, especially when someone is in danger, Guerriero said, adding the neighbour shared that they felt they could have done more to help the family. Neighbour Bonnie Labocha said the residents of the home had moved to the area about five to six months ago. I was shocked, she said, adding her granddaughter sometimes plays with one of the children.

She said she feared the worst when she saw emergency crews conducting CPR outside the home, but was relieved to see paramedics attach IVs before taking the victims to hospital. Const. Anderson described the scene as deeply upsetting. It is a really, really tragic scene out here, he said.

The fire has been extinguished, but police and the Burlington Fire Department remain at the scene.