Five In Critical Condition After Burlington House Fire on Maple Crossing Boulevard

Five people, including three children, are fighting for their lives after a residential fire on Maple Crossing Boulevard in Burlington early this morning.

Five people, including three children, remain in critical condition in hospitals as they fight for their lives following a devastating residential fire in Burlington. The serious incident occurred early this morning at 1300 Maple Crossing Boulevard, prompting an immediate and heavy response from local emergency services.

Halton Regional Police confirmed that they were dispatched to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. when the fire broke out. Emergency crews arrived quickly to tackle the blaze, which had engulfed the family home and posed a significant threat to the occupants inside. The victims have been identified by police as an adult man, an adult woman, and three young children.

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Severe burns and smoke inhalation treated

The group of survivors includes one child who is approximately twelve years old and two others who are believed to be five years old or younger. All five individuals suffered life-threatening injuries during the incident. They were transported to local hospitals where medical teams are currently treating them for severe burns and smoke inhalation. The condition of the children remains a primary concern for families and officials alike.

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Speaking to reporters at the scene, Halton Police Constable Ryan Anderson described the incident as a really, really tragic scene. He expressed deep sympathy for the victims and their families, hoping that everyone will pull through their injuries. Constable Anderson credited Burlington Fire crews for their rapid response. He noted that the firefighters worked efficiently to extinguish the flames and successfully extract the occupants from the burning structure.

Fortunately, the fire did not spread to any neighboring homes. Neighbors reported seeing heavy smoke and flames, but the property damage was largely contained to the single residence where the fire started. Investigators are now tasked with determining the exact circumstances surrounding the fire. Police want to know where the fire started and what caused it to ignite in the first place.

Smoke alarm status under investigation

Part of the investigation will include checking whether smoke alarms were present and functioning in the home. Authorities are looking into everything related to the safety measures in place at the time of the fire. They are also examining what took place before the fire broke out. Constable Anderson stated that it is just too early at this point to know any of that information with certainty.

The community is currently waiting for updates on the victims' health. Police have urged the public to respect the privacy of the families affected by this heart-breaking event.