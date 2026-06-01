Five Charged in Toronto Antisemitic Demonstration from March

Toronto Police have charged five more individuals with hate crimes following a March demonstration where antisemitic signs were displayed. Chief Myron Demkiw announced the arrests, highlighting a rise in hate-related charges since October 7, 2023.

Five additional individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged antisemitic demonstration that took place in Toronto back in March. Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw provided details at a news conference, stating that the five suspects, aged between 19 and 48, have been charged with wilful promotion of hatred and public incitement of hatred.

One of the individuals is from Whitby, Ontario, while the remaining four reside in Toronto. The incident occurred at the busy intersection of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West on March 15. Chief Demkiw emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward hate crimes, declaring that law enforcement will be relentless in pursuing evidence to hold perpetrators accountable, no matter how long the investigation takes. He highlighted the severe community impact of such actions, noting that antisemitic behavior fosters fear, anxiety, and division.

According to a police news release, the demonstration featured both protesters and counter-protesters. The five charged individuals are alleged to have attended the event alongside other pro-Palestinian demonstrators. Police claim they displayed or distributed antisemitic signs, with some attempting to conceal their identities during the act.

As a result, these individuals now face additional charges related to their disguises. This development follows the earlier arrest of a 33-year-old Toronto man on April 2, who has also been charged with wilful promotion of hatred and public incitement of hatred in relation to the same March demonstration.

Executing search warrants in Toronto and the adjacent Durham Region early on a recent Sunday, members of the police's counter-terrorism security unit seized various items, including clothing, mobile phones, and laptops as part of the ongoing investigation. Chief Demkiw explained that investigations into wilful promotion of hatred are notably complex, and the charge itself is both serious and rare. In Ontario, laying such a charge requires the consent of the Attorney General.

The chief provided context on recent trends, revealing that since October 7, 2023, Toronto Police have laid 30 hate propaganda charges, which include 11 counts of wilful promotion of hatred. These recent cases involve 20 individuals. In stark contrast, from 2010 up to October 7, 2023, police had only laid six hate propaganda charges, including four charges of wilful promotion of hatred, involving five people in total.

Demkiw also noted a broader enforcement picture: since that pivotal October date, Toronto Police have made 536 arrests and laid 1,309 charges in connection with demonstrations, protests, and other hate-motivated offences. These statistics underscore a significant increase in reported hate incidents and police activity in the city over the past two and a half years





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Toronto Antisemitism Hate Crime Demonstration Arrest Police

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