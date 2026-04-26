Five Bears Die at Wildlife Shelter, Parasite Suspected

A parasitic infection, sarcocystis, is suspected to be the cause of death for five bears at the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter in Smithers, BC. The shelter is taking preventative measures and seeking public support for veterinary costs.

A devastating outbreak has struck the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter in Smithers , British Columbia , resulting in the deaths of five bears within a week. The initial discovery on Monday morning revealed four bears deceased within their enclosures, prompting immediate concern and investigation.

Tragically, a fifth bear, already exhibiting signs of illness, succumbed to the ailment on Wednesday despite intensive veterinary care. Preliminary laboratory results released Saturday have identified sarcocystis as the likely culprit, a parasitic infection increasingly observed in both black bears and grizzly bears across the region in recent years. The parasite, transmitted through an intermediate host currently unknown, poses no risk of direct bear-to-bear transmission, offering a significant measure of relief to shelter staff.

Authorities suspect the transmission vector may be contaminated meat or fish, leading to an immediate suspension of these food sources until thorough testing confirms freezing effectively eliminates the parasite. The shelter is currently focused on Cider, a young female bear displaying symptoms of the infection, who is receiving treatment with antibiotics and a specialized diet designed to support liver function.

While the remaining bears in the affected group currently show no outward signs of illness, the shelter is proactively planning to tranquilize and collect blood samples from each animal to assess their liver function. This preemptive measure aims to detect any early indicators of the disease and initiate treatment before symptoms become pronounced, as bears are known to mask illness until it reaches an advanced stage.

The shelter has issued a plea for financial assistance to cover the escalating veterinary costs associated with the outbreak and ongoing monitoring. The loss is particularly poignant as the bears were nearing their scheduled release back into the wild, approximately four weeks away. The emotional toll on the shelter staff is immense, as expressed by a representative who stated, 'I don’t have words.

' The deceased bears have been identified as Stout, originally rescued from Vernon, Gimlet, who came from Trail, and three bears from Dawson Creek – Kokanee, Bacardi, and Mimosa. The Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter plays a crucial role in rehabilitating injured and orphaned bears, preparing them for a successful return to their natural habitat. This incident underscores the vulnerability of wildlife to emerging diseases and the importance of ongoing research to understand and mitigate these threats.

The shelter’s swift response, including the suspension of potentially contaminated food sources and proactive health monitoring, demonstrates a commitment to protecting the remaining bears under their care. The investigation into the source of the parasite and the effectiveness of freezing as a preventative measure is ongoing, with results expected to inform future protocols for wildlife rehabilitation facilities. The community has rallied in support of the shelter, offering donations and volunteer assistance to help navigate this challenging time.

The shelter continues to provide updates on Cider’s condition and the health of the remaining bears, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and financial support





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Bears Wildlife Shelter Sarcocystis Parasite Smithers British Columbia

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