Macklem Says Fiscal and Monetary Policy Not at Odds Ahead of Federal Budget

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told MPs that federal fiscal policy is not working against the central bank's inflation fight, two days before the 2026 federal budget is tabled.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says he does not think the federal government's fiscal policy is at odds with the central bank's efforts to control inflation.

He made the comments while speaking to members of Parliament on the House of Commons finance committee on Tuesday morning. The appearance came two days before the Liberal government plans to table its 2026 federal budget. Macklem addressed the committee as the government prepares to release its spending plans. Conservative finance critic Michael Chong asked Macklem for his opinion on the government's affordability efforts.

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Macklem Addresses Fiscal Policy Comments

The central bank governor declined to answer directly. Macklem said he only comments on the government's fiscal policy when spending is approaching unsustainable levels. He also said he speaks up when the government's actions are working against the Bank of Canada's efforts to tame inflation. The Bank of Canada increased its benchmark interest rate last week for the first time in more than three years.

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The move was an attempt to get ahead of inflation pressures. The rate hike marked a shift after an extended period of steady borrowing costs. Macklem's testimony gave MPs the central bank's latest view on how fiscal and monetary policy interact. Macklem's appearance before the finance committee is part of the Bank of Canada's regular communication with Parliament.

His remarks came as the federal budget was set to be tabled later in the week. The governor did not offer a direct assessment of the government's affordability measures when asked by Chong. Instead, he explained the conditions under which he would publicly comment on fiscal policy. His comments suggest the central bank currently sees no conflict between federal spending plans and its own inflation-fighting stance.

Bank of Canada Monitors Inflation

The Bank of Canada has said it will continue to monitor inflation pressures as it sets interest rates. The federal budget is scheduled to be tabled on Thursday. The Bank of Canada's next interest rate decision will follow in the weeks ahead.