First Responder Rich Rogers Assists Injured Passengers in Mackenzie Bus Crash

Former firefighter Rich Rogers provided critical aid to twenty injured shuttle bus passengers in Mackenzie, B.C., following a severe highway accident that triggered a mass-casualty response.

Rich Rogers, a resident of Mackenzie, B.C., played a pivotal role in the immediate aftermath of a severe transportation accident on Highway 39 that resulted in injuries to twenty individuals. The former firefighter, who currently works as a driver transporting mine workers, was traveling with his wife and twelve-year-old son on Wednesday when he encountered the scene of a chartered shuttle bus that had flipped onto its side.

First Responder Assesses Injured Passengers

Rogers applied his emergency training to assess and triage the injured passengers while his wife immediately contacted emergency services to report the incident. The bus was approximately four kilometres south of Mackenzie when it veered off the highway. Rogers identified one passenger who had been ejected from the vehicle and appeared to be unresponsive, while three other individuals were found unconscious inside the overturned transport.

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The shuttle bus was chartered by a contractor for a data centre company, highlighting the connection between local infrastructure development and the safety of the workforce traveling to these remote sites. Rogers described his actions as being in the wrong place at the right time, noting that he did not view himself as a hero but rather as someone utilizing his professional background to assist those in need.

Emergency Medical Response and Code Orange Activation

The accident occurred in a remote region of northern B.C., situated roughly one thousand kilometres north of Vancouver, which complicated immediate medical access. The severity of the crash prompted the activation of Code Orange mass-casualty declarations at two local hospitals. This protocol is designed to coordinate the emergency response for incidents involving multiple patients requiring significant medical resources.

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Northern Health issued an update on Thursday regarding the status of the twenty individuals assessed and treated in its facilities following the crash. The health authority confirmed that fifteen of the injured passengers have since been discharged, indicating that the remaining five are still receiving care. The specific identities and conditions of the hospitalized individuals have not been publicly detailed in the initial reports.

Cleanup Efforts and Community Impact

After ensuring the immediate safety and triage of the injured, Rogers remained at the scene to assist with cleaning up debris from the roadway. This effort helped to clear the highway and mitigate further hazards for other travelers in the area. He was eventually able to return to town with the assistance of the local fire department, which provided him with a ride.

Rogers acknowledged that the traumatic event has triggered difficult emotions, yet he expressed hope that his immediate assistance contributed to the injured passengers having a better chance at full recovery. The incident underscores the vital importance of having qualified emergency responders in remote areas where professional ambulance services may face longer travel times. The Canadian Press first published this report on November 6, 2026, documenting the community's response to this significant local emergency.