First-Quarter 2026 Earnings Growth Shatters Expectations, but Geopolitical Risks Remain

Julien Nono-Womdim, vice-president of equity analysis at Goodreid Investment Counsel, explains the outlook on the American markets, focusing on strong first-quarter earnings growth and the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Julien Nono-Womdim, vice president at equity analysis Goodreid Investment Counsel, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the outlook on the American markets. Strong first-quarter earnings growth in the U.S. is helping investors look past elevated valuations and ongoing geopolitical tensions tied to the conflict in Iran.

While higher energy prices and the continued shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz are creating pressure across parts of the economy, enthusiasm around artificial intelligence-related spending continues to support U.S. equities





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American Markets First-Quarter Earnings Growth Elevated Valuations Geopolitical Tensions Artificial Intelligence-Related Spending Growth Margins Cost Discipline

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