First Quantum Minerals says Panama's president announced formal talks on a new agreement for the Cobre Panama mine, which was shut down in 2023 after Panama's Supreme Court ruled its 20-year contract unconstitutional.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. says the president of Panama has announced that the government will start formal talks regarding a new agreement for the company's Cobre Panama mine.

The Canadian company stopped operations at the mine in 2023 after Panama's Supreme Court ruled that a 20-year contract allowing for its operation was unconstitutional. The mine had been the focus of ongoing blockades and widespread protest over concerns about its impact in a delicate jungle ecosystem. The announcement of formal talks represents a potential step toward reopening the mine or reaching a new agreement.

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First Quantum Minerals Timeline Terms

First Quantum Minerals has not provided a timeline for the talks or indicated what specific terms it might seek. The company says it recognizes that any new agreement must respect Panama's sovereignty, democratic institutions, constitution and legal processes. In September, a Panamanian government commission recommended mine operations temporarily restart to fund a controlled shut down. That recommendation highlighted the financial and environmental complexities of the site.

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Cobre Panama was one of the world's largest copper mines before it was closed. The shutdown followed months of protests and blockades that disrupted the mine's operations. The Supreme Court ruling found the concession contract unconstitutional, leading to the halt of operations.

First Quantum Minerals, based in Toronto, has been seeking a resolution with Panama's government. The mine is located in Donoso, Panama, and was previously featured in a press tour after it was closed. The company says it is committed to respecting Panama's legal and constitutional processes in any new agreement. Talks are expected to focus on a new agreement that would allow the mine to operate under terms acceptable to both parties.

Cobre Panama Economic Implications First Quantum Minerals Ltd Stock Symbol FM

The mine's closure has had significant economic implications for Panama and for First Quantum Minerals. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FM. The president of Panama's announcement marks the first formal step toward negotiations since the mine was shut down. Any new agreement must respect Panama's sovereignty, democratic institutions, constitution and legal processes, according to the company.

The September recommendation to temporarily restart operations to fund a controlled shutdown remains part of the broader context. Protests and blockades over the mine's impact on a delicate jungle ecosystem preceded the closure.

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First Quantum Minerals Panama Agreement Terms

First Quantum Minerals says the president of Panama has announced the government will start formal talks regarding a new agreement for the company's Cobre Panama mine. The Canadian company stopped operations at the mine in 2023 after Panama's Supreme Court ruled that a 20-year contract allowing for its operation was unconstitutional. The company has not provided a timeline for the talks or indicated what specific terms it might seek.