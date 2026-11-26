Halima Cisse and Abdelkader Arby celebrate their nine children's fifth birthday. The nonuplets from Mali are the first known set to survive, marking a medical historic milestone.

Halima Cisse, a twenty-five-year-old mother from Mali, and her husband Abdelkader Arby celebrated a monumental milestone as their nine children reached their fifth birthday in May 2026. This event marks the first known instance of nonuplets surviving infancy, a feat that has been recognized by Guinness World Records. The family now resides with ten children, including an older daughter born prior to the extraordinary pregnancy.

Historic Survival of Nine Newborns

Halima Cisse underwent an emergency Caesarean section on May 4, 2021, at just thirty weeks of pregnancy. The medical team successfully delivered all nine newborns, who represented a significant challenge due to their extreme prematurity. Each baby weighed between five hundred grams and one kilogram at birth, requiring immediate and intensive medical intervention to ensure their survival.

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Medical Challenges and Intensive Care

The care required for the nine infants was intensive and prolonged. Doctors monitored the development of the five girls and four boys over several months. Their survival defied medical expectations, as nonuplets are historically extremely rare and often do not survive. The dedication of the medical professionals and the family played a pivotal role in achieving this outcome.

Recognition by Guinness World Records

The successful survival of the nine children earned the family a place in the Guinness World Records. This recognition highlights the progress in modern neonatal care and the capabilities of medical science. The event is considered one of the most remarkable survival stories in recent medical history, drawing global attention to the possibilities of advanced healthcare.

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Family Life and Future Prospects

Five years after their birth, the nine children are growing up together, playing and experiencing life. Halima Cisse and Abdelkader Arby have established a large family unit that continues to inspire many. The story serves as a testament to the resilience of both the children and their parents. It also underscores the importance of support systems for families with high-risk pregnancies.

Impact on Global Medical Perspectives

The case of the Malian nonuplets has influenced discussions on premature birth and neonatal care worldwide. It provides a valuable case study for medical professionals dealing with similar high-risk scenarios. The family's journey from a high-risk pregnancy to a thriving family of eleven members is a source of hope and inspiration. It demonstrates the potential for positive outcomes even in the most challenging medical situations.