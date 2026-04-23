First Nations Warn Pipeline Companies of Risks Associated with Northern BC Pipeline

Leaders of four First Nations met with Pembina Pipeline and Trans Mountain executives in Calgary to express strong opposition to a proposed pipeline terminal on British Columbia’s northern coast, citing significant financial, legal, and environmental risks. They also reaffirmed their opposition to lifting the federal tanker ban.

Indigenous leaders from the Haida, Kitasoo Xai’xais, Gitga’at, and Heiltsuk Nations have issued a strong warning to pipeline executives, asserting that backing a proposed multibillion-dollar pipeline to British Columbia ’s northern coast carries substantial financial and legal risks.

Representatives from these First Nations met with senior officials from Pembina Pipeline Corp. and Trans Mountain Corp. in Calgary to directly convey their resolute opposition to a pipeline terminal in the region and any potential lifting of the federal ban on oil tankers loading in those waters. This ban is crucial for the viability of any such project.

The current discussions stem from a recent agreement signed by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, aiming to increase crude oil export capacity via the Pacific Coast, with the Port of Prince Rupert being considered as a potential endpoint for a one-million-barrel-a-day pipeline originating in Alberta. The Indigenous leaders emphasized that pursuing this pipeline is a poor investment, fraught with challenges and likely to face fierce opposition.

Gaagwiis, president of Haida Nation, stated their preparedness to vigorously challenge the project through legal means, ensuring all parties understand the associated risks. Invitations were extended to additional companies, but scheduling conflicts prevented their participation. The group intends to revisit Calgary for the annual meetings of other industry players. Trans Mountain currently operates a pipeline shipping oil to Burnaby, B.C.

, having recently completed a significant expansion nearly tripling its capacity to 890,000 barrels per day. Pembina Pipeline, while primarily focused on natural gas, is also vying for the acquisition of Trans Mountain when Ottawa initiates its sale. The leaders underscored the importance of direct communication, believing that conveying their message directly within Calgary’s pipeline community would have a greater impact.

The First Nations presented a letter to the pipeline executives, signed by six North Coast Nations, predicting the failure of any pipeline proposal in the region, drawing parallels to the unsuccessful Northern Gateway project previously opposed by these same communities. The letter also raised concerns about the untested nature of the federal government’s new major project assessment legislation, the Building Canada Act, anticipating legal challenges.

Trans Mountain acknowledged the meeting, describing it as a respectful dialogue and valuing the opportunity to understand Indigenous perspectives. The Indigenous leaders also reminded the executives of the B.C. government’s opposition to oil tanker loading in northern coastal waters, solidified by a recent declaration signed by Premier David Eby and Coastal First Nations leaders.

British Columbia is instead prioritizing the expansion of the Trans Mountain system through the southern part of the province, aiming to avoid disrupting the fragile consensus with Indigenous communities that has supported the development of the province’s substantial liquefied natural gas industry. While both Alberta and Ottawa maintain an open mind regarding potential pipeline routes, reports suggest the federal government is exploring a southern route to the Port of Vancouver, anticipating fewer environmental obstacles and less Indigenous resistance.

The Indigenous group has not yet met with Alberta government officials but acknowledges hearing alternative routing proposals, concluding that a northern pipeline is the least viable option from financial, social, and environmental standpoints





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