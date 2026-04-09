First Nations Leadership Council Condemns B.C.’s DRIPA Suspension as ‘Unilateral Betrayal’

The First Nations Leadership Council denounces Premier Eby's decision to suspend parts of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA), calling it a betrayal and an abandonment of reconciliation efforts. The council, comprised of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations, the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, and the First Nations Summit, expresses deep disappointment and concern. A news conference is planned for Friday.

The First Nations Leadership Council has strongly condemned Premier David Eby's decision to suspend parts of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act ( DRIPA ), labeling it a 'unilateral betrayal' and a significant departure from the province's stated commitment to reconciliation. This severe criticism, articulated in an official statement released on Thursday, April 9, reflects a profound breakdown of trust between the provincial government and key Indigenous organizations.

The council, comprised of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations, the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, and the First Nations Summit, views the suspension as a direct assault on the progress achieved in upholding Indigenous rights and self-determination. The decision follows a recent ruling by the B.C. Court of Appeals, which determined that DRIPA could be used to invalidate existing provincial laws, causing legal jeopardy for the province, according to Premier Eby. This has prompted the government to pursue a course of action that First Nations leaders perceive as undermining the Act's fundamental principles and objectives. The council's unified stance underscores the critical importance of DRIPA in the ongoing reconciliation process and the deep concerns surrounding the government's approach. This action has effectively shattered the hard-earned trust built by previous governments and First Nations. The First Nations Leadership Council is firmly standing against the government’s plan. \The central issue revolves around the government's justification for the suspension, which it frames as a necessary measure to address legal challenges stemming from the Court of Appeals' ruling. However, First Nations leaders argue that this justification is misleading and that the suspension is, in reality, a tactic to weaken or even dismantle DRIPA. Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations, speaking on behalf of the council, emphasized that the suspension paves the way for the eventual repeal of DRIPA, a prospect that First Nations communities view with alarm. Robert Phillips, the political executive for First Nations Summit, described the suspension as a 'wolf in sheep's clothing,' highlighting the perceived disingenuous nature of the government's approach. Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs echoed these sentiments, asserting that First Nations would not be 'played for fools' and that the government's actions demonstrate a lack of genuine consultation and respect for Indigenous perspectives. The Leadership Council's critique suggests the government failed to genuinely listen to First Nations’ concerns during the consultation process, thereby creating a unilateral plan. This failure has fueled a sense of betrayal and a conviction that the government is not truly committed to the full implementation of DRIPA. The focus here is on ensuring the law aligns with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, something the First Nations Leaders believe should be done with continued action, rather than suspension. The province's actions are met with disappointment.\In response to the government's decision, the First Nations Leadership Council is demanding that the government withdraw any proposals to amend or suspend DRIPA, including the related Interpretation Act. This act is crucial because it mandates that all provincial laws are consistent with DRIPA. The council's call for withdrawal reflects the urgency and gravity with which First Nations leaders view the situation, underscoring their unwavering commitment to the full implementation of the Declaration Act. The council is uniting in their efforts to reverse the Premier's decisions. The response to the decision involves more than just statements; it extends to the planned actions. First Nations leaders from across the province will convene a news conference on Friday at 8:30 a.m. in Vancouver, providing a platform to further articulate their concerns and mobilize public support. This news conference serves as a critical opportunity to amplify the First Nations' voice, challenge the government's narrative, and call for a renewed commitment to reconciliation. The concerted effort, encompassing public statements, political maneuvers, and legal challenges, highlights the severity of the crisis and the need for a profound shift in the government's approach to Indigenous relations. It also marks a critical juncture in the ongoing struggle for Indigenous rights and self-determination in British Columbia. The announcement also puts the spotlight on the fact that the government has not listened to First Nations voices, by creating a unilateral plan





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