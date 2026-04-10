First Nations Leader Condemns B.C. Premier's DRIPA Suspension Plan

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip criticizes Premier David Eby's proposal to suspend parts of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, expressing disappointment and concern over the move's impact on reconciliation efforts.

VANCOUVER — Grand Chief Stewart Phillip , a prominent First Nations leader and husband of B.C. MLA Joan Phillip, has voiced his deep disappointment and opposition to Premier David Eby 's proposed suspension of key sections of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act ( DRIPA ).

Speaking at a Vancouver news conference alongside other Indigenous leaders, Phillip expressed that he is heartsick over the issue, criticizing Eby's handling of the situation and the perceived sidelining of the caucus during negotiations. Phillip, who serves as the president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, highlighted concerns regarding the potential impact on reconciliation efforts and the erosion of trust between the B.C. government and First Nations communities. He refrained from speaking on behalf of his wife, Joan Phillip, who is also a member of the legislative assembly, but urged other legislators to vote according to their conscience on this critical matter. The proposed suspension, which Eby argues is necessary to mitigate what he perceives as significant legal risks to the province, has ignited a firestorm of criticism from Indigenous leaders who view it as a betrayal of the spirit and intent of DRIPA. The leaders have raised serious concerns about the government's approach, questioning the rationale behind the suspension and suggesting that it represents a setback in the ongoing efforts to address historical injustices and achieve meaningful reconciliation.\The core of the conflict lies in the differing interpretations of DRIPA and the perceived legal threats it poses. Eby's administration has asserted that certain aspects of the act could expose the province to legal challenges, necessitating the suspension of specific sections. However, Indigenous leaders vehemently disagree, arguing that the proposed changes are a misrepresentation of the act and undermine the progress made since its unanimous passage in 2019. They believe that the suspension constitutes a strategy of denial, hindering the progress of reconciliation efforts and further damaging the relationship between the government and First Nations. The silence of some MLAs, who initially supported DRIPA, has also been a point of contention. The Indigenous leaders have questioned why these elected officials are not publicly opposing the suspension, emphasizing that their voices are crucial in safeguarding the rights and interests of First Nations communities. The situation has created a profound rift within the government and has cast doubt on Eby's leadership capabilities, raising concerns about the government's commitment to upholding its obligations under DRIPA and addressing the concerns of Indigenous peoples.\The potential political ramifications of the dispute are significant. Eby has declared that the vote on the proposed suspension will be a matter of confidence, meaning that a failure to pass the legislation would trigger the collapse of his government. This high-stakes approach underscores the seriousness of the situation and highlights the deep divisions within the province. The suspension has the potential to unravel the work and good faith established since DRIPA was passed. The stakes are particularly high for the three Indigenous members of Eby's caucus, including Joan Phillip. As the government grapples with the complexities of DRIPA implementation and the challenges of reconciliation, the outcome of this political battle will have far-reaching consequences for the future of Indigenous relations in British Columbia. The First Nations leadership is calling for a more consultative and collaborative approach, urging Eby's government to engage in genuine dialogue and address their concerns with the seriousness they deserve. The events are unfolding during a period of considerable political sensitivity as various parties grapple with ongoing land claims, resource management issues, and the broader social and economic challenges facing First Nations communities. The dispute serves as a stark reminder of the complexities inherent in reconciliation and the need for all stakeholders to approach this critical issue with respect, understanding, and a shared commitment to achieving justice and equality





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