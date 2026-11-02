First Nations Challenge Federal Pacific Link Pipeline Designation in Court

First Nations in B.C. are suing the federal government to overturn the Pacific Link pipeline's national interest designation, citing failed consultations and environmental risks.

Several First Nations in British Columbia are challenging the federal government in court to overturn the designation of the Pacific Link pipeline project as a project of national interest. This legal action comes after the federal government moved to fast-track the approval process for the proposed infrastructure. The nations argue that this designation effectively acts as a pre-approval, bypassing their constitutional rights.

Pacific Link Pipeline Scope and Route Details

The Pacific Link pipeline is a massive infrastructure project planned to transport one million barrels of Canadian crude oil per day. The route begins in Bruderheim, Alberta, and ends at a deepwater port near Delta, British Columbia. To achieve this capacity, the pipeline must cross hundreds of rivers and streams across western Canada.

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Key waterways in the path include the Fraser River, which holds immense cultural and economic significance for the St'át'imc Nation. The pipeline also threatens the Fraser estuary and the Salish Sea, areas vital to the livelihoods and traditions of Indigenous communities along the coast and inland.

Kúkwpi7 Bonnie Adolph and St'át'imc Legal Challenge

Kúkwpi7 Bonnie Adolph, chief of Sekw'el'was, a St'át'imc Nation community, is leading the judicial review on behalf of the St'át'imc Chiefs Council. The council represents 11 communities of the St'át'imc Nation and stated on Monday that Canada has breached its duty to consult by listing the project without proper engagement. Adolph expressed pride in representing her nation in this critical court case.

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Adolph emphasized that an oil spill from the Pacific Link pipeline, whether in the Fraser River or its tributaries, could be devastating. She noted that the health of the Fraser watershed is directly tied to her community's culture, language, and inherent rights. Her community wrote to the federal government's Major Projects Office requesting consultation but was refused inclusion because their territory is not directly on the proposed pipeline route.

Duties to Consult and Government Rejection

The St'át'imc Nation argues that the federal government employed a narrow geographic approach that ignores interconnected environmental risks. They were told they could submit comments like any member of the public, rather than as a First Nation with a constitutional duty to consult. Adolph described this treatment as unlawful, unconstitutional, and inconsistent with the UN Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous People.

The nations also criticized the consultation timeline as inadequate. The process occurred during a busy summer when First Nations were occupied with harvesting and cultural activities. Additionally, many nations faced wildfires during this period, further complicating their ability to engage. The St'át'imc Nation also cited inadequate information provided by the government, including uncertainties about the proposed pipeline route that prevented accurate impact assessments.

Other Nations and Advocacy Groups Join Review

Other First Nations in British Columbia have also applied for judicial reviews regarding the Pacific Link designation. These include the Boston Bar First Nation, Cheam First Nation, Lower Nicola Indian Band, Kwantlen First Nation, kʷikʷəƛəm First Nation, Skeetchestn Indian Band, and Tsartlip First Nation. Additionally, the Cold Lake First Nations in Alberta are part of this broader coalition challenging the federal decision.

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Adam Olsen, the chief negotiator for the Tsartlip First Nation, stated that the consultation process under the Building Canada Act was very challenging. He explained that once a project is listed, the conversation shifts from whether it will proceed to how it will be built. This shift creates difficulties when the Crown must act in an honourable way towards Indigenous rights. Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs Grand Chief Stewart Phillip supported the legal action, asserting that the law is on the side of First Nations.

Pacific Link Response and Future Implications

Pacific Link issued an emailed statement expressing respect for the right of Indigenous communities to raise concerns. The company stated that Indigenous participation is central to the project, including exploring opportunities for meaningful equity ownership and economic participation. However, the legal challenges indicate a significant standoff between the proponent and the affected nations regarding the project's trajectory.

The judicial reviews seek to determine whether the federal government properly fulfilled its duties before granting national interest status. The outcome will set a precedent for how future major infrastructure projects are evaluated in relation to Indigenous rights and environmental protections. For now, the St'át'imc Nation and its allies remain committed to protecting their lands and waters through the court system.