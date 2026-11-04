First Nations Bank of Canada gets $15M from Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation invests $15 million in First Nations Bank of Canada, becoming a major shareholder with about a 10 per cent stake and completing a $50-million capital raise.

First Nations Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation has invested $15 million in the Indigenous-owned chartered bank, making the Nation one of its largest shareholders.

Mississaugas of the Credit Invests 15 Million

The investment gives the First Nation about a 10 per cent ownership stake and completes a $50-million capital raise for the bank. The announcement was made by Bill Lomax, president and CEO of First Nations Bank of Canada, while speaking at the Canadian Club in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Chief Margaret Sault was present at the luncheon.

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First Nations Bank of Canada is the only Indigenous-owned chartered bank in Canada. It provides commercial and personal banking services, including loans, mortgages and investments, to both Indigenous and non-Indigenous clients. The bank said the new capital will expand its lending capacity and help it pursue opportunities in Indigenous business, infrastructure and economic development. Following the investment, First Nations Bank of Canada will be owned by 117 First Nations and Indigenous communities.

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The bank operates 22 branches and service centres and manages more than $1.6 billion in assets. Its trust subsidiary, FNB Trust, has $5.57 billion in assets under administration. Lomax said in a news release that the addition of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation as a major shareholder makes the bank's founding vision stronger than ever.

Bank Growth Supported By Indigenous Shareholders

He said the bank is growing nationally, supported by First Nations and Indigenous shareholders from across the country, and is well positioned to pursue significant opportunities ahead. Chief Margaret Sault said the Nation is investing in an opportunity to build long-term wealth for its community with a partner who understands its needs and aspirations. She said meaningful participation in the Canadian economy includes having ownership in the institutions that help drive and shape its future.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.