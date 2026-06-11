First Adaptation of Romance Author's Writing: Place vs. Romance in Carley Fortune's Writing

Culture critics CT Jones and Jessica Sorrentino discuss the first adaptation of Canadian romance author Carley Fortune's writing, with CT emphasizing the importance of place in Fortune's writing and the connection it creates with readers.

Today on Commotion, culture critics CT Jones and Jessica Sorrentino talk about the first adaptation of the romance author’s writing. Canadian romance author Carley Fortune is now seeing her debut novel adapted into an eight-episode series on Prime Video.

The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur. We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results. The adaptation adapts Fortune’s novel, and why its setting is just as important as the love story that takes place within it.

CT, as you read these books, I find it fascinating that you feel like for her, place is more important than the actual romance. Do you want to talk a little bit more about that? Yes, this is the hallmark of a great writer, and Carly Fortune was a journalist before this, so, diva, I totally understand how you wrote so many books.

It feels like for her, the actions of her characters are important way more than fleshing out the descriptions. When I watched the show, I had never once pictured what Percy would look like or Sam would look, but I was like, “I know what that dock looks like. ” You know what I mean? It really taps into what Carly is trying to write about.

In the first book, her love for Barry's Bay is just so evident and such an important part, that I feel like if you took the location away and just focused on the romance, you would miss such an essential part of Carley's writing that you would — in essence — make something that didn't bring the same heart. I kind of joked earlier about this idea of a Carley Fortune cinematic universe, but you guys are hardcore fans here.

How do you feel about the possibility of expanding this universe outward? Give me 10 more. You're never going to look me in the face, and you're never going to hear the words come out of my mouth, like, “I think we're good on romance this year. ” I’d actually like so, so, so much more.

I think the best part about romance, and the best part about Carly Fortune, is that this is a very good example of a TV series that taps into the specificity in this book. And if we're allowing more romances that are specific, my next hope would be like, “OK, I have eight Carly Fortune romances. Where is my Tia Williams?





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Carley Fortune Adaptation Romance Place Actions Of Characters Journalistic Background Barry's Bay Percy Sam Carly Fortune Cinematic Universe Tia Williams

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