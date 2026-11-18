Toronto firefighters built a makeshift enclosure to corral 22 chickens that escaped from a van in a parking lot near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West. The owner, who calls the birds emotional support animals, later loaded them back into the van.

Toronto firefighters rounded up 22 chickens on the loose in a parking lot near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West on Wednesday after the birds escaped from a van.

Chopper footage captured the operation, which temporarily turned the parking lot into a chicken coop. Toronto police said they received an animal complaint call in the area. Firefighters arrived and had to build a makeshift enclosure where they rounded up the chickens. Police said there were at least 22 chickens running around, though the owner said he has 18 chickens in total.

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Firefighter Responds To Unusual Animal Complaint

John Davidson, division commander of technical operations with Toronto Fire Services, said the call was kinda shocking and something he has not seen in his career of 35 years. Davidson said firefighters responded and used their equipment to corral the chickens as a public service. The owner was contacted shortly after and arrived in the parking lot. Speaking to CTV News, he said he did not know how his chickens escaped from the van, which they have lived in.

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He went to a nearby Walmart, and when he came back, firefighters had the chickens in an enclosure. The owner said the chickens are his emotional support animals. They listen to me, and I train them, and then they feel safe with me, he told CTV News Toronto. He said he cleans the van every single day to keep the chickens safe.

I have these chickens. It is my responsibility. I have to take care of them, he said. Video shows the owner corralling the chickens from the enclosure back to the van.

Chickens Deemed Nuisance Under City Bylaws

Some chickens were not immediately co-operative, running away from the owner and one hiding under a parked car. The owner was seen chasing them around the parking lot. He was successfully able to get all the chickens to the van. A Toronto Animal Services representative later arrived at the scene and told CTV News that the chickens are not allowed under current bylaws.

The representative added that the chickens were considered a health and safety risk as well as a nuisance due to noise. The circumstances surrounding the incident are not immediately clear. The call came in on Wednesday, and the scene drew attention as the owner worked to gather the birds. With files from Beth Macdonell.