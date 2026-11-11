Brooklyn Building Collapse Kills 2, Injures 17, Traps Residents

A three-story building collapsed in Brooklyn's Flatbush section on Wednesday, killing at least two people and injuring 17 others. Search and rescue efforts continued into the night as officials worked to locate anyone still trapped.

A three-story building collapsed in Brooklyn on Wednesday, killing at least two people and injuring at least 17, including four in critical condition. The collapse occurred at the edge of a construction site in the Flatbush section, where workers were excavating an empty lot for a new building.

Approximately 250 firefighters and police officers responded, using pickaxes, power saws, and their hands to dig through twisted wood and brick. New York City Fire Department officials said search and rescue operations would continue into the night and for several days. It remained unclear how many people might still be trapped.

Also read Brooklyn building collapse kills one and traps people in rubble

Mayor and Fire Commissioner Discuss Rescue Efforts

"This has been an incredibly challenging and fast-moving situation, with precarious wreckage to navigate and dangerous voids beneath the surface," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. "This type of rescue is exactly what the FDNY trains for. " FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore described the work as dangerous and perilous, adding, "Every move is choreographed.

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" At around 6:30 p.m., firefighters pulled a woman still alive and moving from a hole dug into the rubble, hoisting her onto a stretcher and rushing her to a waiting ambulance. Additional people were pulled from beneath the pile as the night went on. Seven of the casualties were children, authorities said, without specifying whether any were among the dead. One firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Authorities Confirm Casualties and Investigate Cause

"We do not know how many people were missing overall," said John Esposito, chief of department for New York City Fire. The cause of the collapse was under investigation. Buildings Commissioner Ahmed Tigani noted that construction workers were excavating the adjacent lot when the building fell. The collapsed structure was a mixed-use building with apartments above ground-floor commercial space.

Much of its rubble filled the construction pit. A neighboring building that shared a wall remained standing, but its wall was sheared off, exposing rooms including a bedroom and closets filled with clothing. News helicopter footage showed firefighters scouring the debris, clambering over the rubble pile and using their hands and power saws. A drone hovered overhead as rescuers dug by hand and used dogs to sniff for survivors.

As darkness fell, firefighters used flashlights to illuminate the area. Anderson Velez, a resident of the collapsed building, told the New York Post he was at work when his wife called to say she and their two children, ages 7 and 2, were trapped.

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Resident Describes Escape of Trapped Family Members

"She called me when the building collapsed while she was inside with rubble on top of her," he said. "She was screaming for someone to help get my son out and then the call cut off. " Velez later learned his family had been pulled from the rubble alive. Phone and email messages seeking comment were left with the architect, property owner, and general contractor listed in city records as associated with the construction project.

"As emergency operations continue, please join me in holding our neighbours and the members of this community in our hearts," Mayor Mamdani said in a social media statement.