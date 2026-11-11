Brooklyn building collapse kills one and traps people in rubble

A three-storey building at a Brooklyn construction site collapsed, killing one person and injuring several others as firefighters searched the rubble for survivors.

A three-storey building collapsed at the edge of a construction site in Brooklyn on Wednesday, killing at least one person and trapping others beneath the wreckage, authorities said.

Firefighters Rescued From Construction Site Collapse

The collapse happened in the Flatbush section of the borough, and firefighters were called to the scene around 4 p.m. One person died, and four others were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, according to the New York City Fire Department. Six additional people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The department did not immediately release the identities of those killed or injured.

Also read Firefighters dig through rubble after Brooklyn building collapse kills one

News helicopter footage showed dozens of firefighters scouring the debris, with a group homing in on one area and appearing to use a saw to cut through the wreckage. The aerial videos showed firefighters digging at least one person out of the rubble and removing them on a stretcher. The building that collapsed had been perched at the edge of a lot where another one-storey building had been torn down for a construction project.

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The site was being excavated, and the building that fell down filled the construction pit with bricks and wood. Another building that shared a wall with the collapsed structure remained standing, but its wall was shorn off, exposing the rooms inside, including a bedroom and closets filled with clothing. A drone hovered over the site as firefighters dug by hand, tossing chunks of rubble aside. Rescuers also used dogs to sniff for survivors.

Search Continues As Night Falls On Scene

As darkness fell, firefighters used flashlights to illuminate the area where they worked. The operation continued into the evening as crews searched for anyone still trapped. Phone and email messages seeking comment were left with the architect, property owner and general contractor listed in city records as being associated with the construction project. Officials have not said what may have caused the collapse.

The collapse drew a large emergency response to the residential neighborhood. Fire officials said the rescue effort remained active as crews worked to clear the debris and account for all people who were at the site. The Associated Press contributed to this report.