Firefighters dig through rubble after Brooklyn building collapse kills one

A three-story building collapsed in Brooklyn's Flatbush section, killing one person and critically injuring another. Firefighters used dogs and flashlights to search for trapped survivors.

A three-story building collapsed in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn on Wednesday, killing at least one person and critically injuring another, authorities said. Firefighters were called to the scene around 4 p.m. after the structure fell at the edge of a construction site.

The collapse trapped multiple people beneath bricks and wood. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was critically injured and rushed to a hospital, according to a spokesperson for the New York Police Department. Additional people were also transported to hospitals, but their conditions were not immediately clear.

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Rescuers Scour Debris for Survivors

The exact number of those injured has not been released. News helicopter footage showed dozens of firefighters scouring the debris. One group homed in on a specific area and appeared to use a saw to cut through the wreckage. Aerial videos captured firefighters digging at least one person out of the rubble and removing them on a stretcher.

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Rescuers also used dogs to sniff for survivors. The building that collapsed had been perched at the edge of a lot where another one-story building had been torn down for a construction project. The site was being excavated. The fallen building filled the construction pit with bricks and wood.

A drone hovered over the site as firefighters dug by hand, tossing chunks of rubble aside. As darkness fell, firefighters used flashlights to illuminate the area where they worked. The operation continued into the evening. Another building that shared a wall with the collapsed structure remained standing, but its wall was shorn off.

Construction Site Excavation Details Revealed

The damage exposed rooms inside, including a bedroom and closets filled with clothing. The building that was destroyed had been located at the edge of the construction site. The project involved excavating the lot where a smaller building once stood. Phone and email messages seeking comment were left with the architect, property owner, and general contractor listed in city records as being associated with the construction project.

No further information was immediately available about the cause of the collapse. The investigation is ongoing. The incident drew a large emergency response to the Flatbush neighborhood. Firefighters, police, and other first responders worked together at the scene.

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Witnesses Describe Chaotic Collapse Scene

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as the building came down. The sound of the collapse could be heard from blocks away. The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story is developing and more information will be released as it becomes available.