Supreme Court hears final day of challenge to federal assault-style firearm ban

The Supreme Court of Canada heard a second and final day of arguments on the federal ban on assault-style firearms, with opponents arguing cabinet overreach and the government citing public safety. A ruling is expected no later than next year.

Opponents of Ottawa's ban on assault-style firearms brought their case to the Supreme Court of Canada for a second and final day on Tuesday, in what constitutional law expert Wayne MacKay called the last legal chance to overturn the measure.

Constitutional Law Expert Comments on Firearms Ban

MacKay, a professor emeritus of law at Dalhousie University in Halifax, told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday that the legal arguments boil down to weighing individual rights against public safety concerns. He said the case also hinges on how the ban was enacted, through a cabinet decision rather than legislation. The Supreme Court of Canada is the highest court in the land, MacKay said, describing the proceedings as the end of the line as far as the legal argument goes.

Also read Supreme Court of Canada Reviews Federal Assault Firearm Ban

Those challenging the ban base part of their case on the general principle that large, important matters should be handled by legislation rather than regulation done through cabinet, MacKay said. He noted there are arguments on the other side. Regulations allow a lot more flexibility, he said, and supporters argue it is essential to act by regulation so the government can move quickly and respond to real risk.

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In May 2020, the federal government banned the use, sale and importation of 1,500 firearms models and variants, including the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, which has been tied to numerous mass shootings in the United States. The list of prohibited guns has since grown to more than 2,500 different varieties. The government policy is to focus on assault-style weapons that are dangerous and more appropriate for a military setting, MacKay explained.

Federal Ban on Assault Style Firearms

The critical question debated is whether it is reasonable to use these kinds of weapons for hunting or sport activities when other options less dangerous to the public are available. Under the federal ban, businesses and individuals who turn in or permanently deactivate their prohibited firearms are eligible for compensation, while failing to do so could result in criminal prosecution.

An amnesty period that was initially set to end on Oct. 30 has now been extended until 90 days after the Supreme Court delivers its final decision, which is expected no later than next year. The ban was previously upheld by a Federal Court judge and the Federal Court of Appeal. The Supreme Court heard arguments on the matter for a second and final day on Tuesday.

The appellants challenging the ban include the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, who are being supported by several groups, individuals and businesses, as well as the provincial governments in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario. Really it is a balancing exercise, individual rights on the one hand and the safety of the public on the other, MacKay said, adding that is what the challengers are hoping will produce a different outcome this time.

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Supreme Court Case and Public Safety Balance

He said the case partly reflects a contrast between the United States, with its right to bear arms and strong focus on individual rights, and Canada, which has a different constitutional framework and is more inclined to balance toward protection of the larger public. We will see if the Supreme Court continues that approach, he said.