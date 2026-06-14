Fire at Pembroke Regional Hospital results in patient burns but no fatalities

A morning blaze in an inpatient unit of Pembroke Regional Hospital was quickly contained by sprinklers and staff, leading to one patient with burns while all other patients were safely evacuated and services continued uninterrupted

A fire erupted in the inpatient wing of Pembroke Regional Hospital early Sunday, prompting a swift response from firefighters and hospital staff. The blaze was reported at approximately eight in the morning when members of the Pembroke Fire Department arrived on scene after receiving calls about a possible explosion and heavy smoke emanating from Tower A. Fire Chief Scott Selle described thick, dark smoke pouring from a patient room, prompting immediate activation of the building's sprinkler system.

The automatic sprinklers, combined with the rapid actions of nurses and support personnel, succeeded in containing the flames to the affected room and prevented the fire from spreading to other parts of the facility. The coordinated effort allowed the emergency crews to bring the fire under control quickly, limiting damage primarily to water saturation and smoke residue within the single room where the incident originated.

One patient who was occupying the room at the time of the fire sustained burns as a result of the incident. Hospital officials have not released detailed information about the severity of the injuries, noting only that the patient received prompt medical attention and is being cared for by the hospital's staff.

All other patients who were housed in the unit were evacuated without incident and have been temporarily reassigned to other wards while the affected area undergoes cleaning and repairs. The hospital's administration issued a statement reassuring the community that all core programs and services continue to operate as usual, despite the temporary disruption caused by water damage in the fire‑affected zone.

They emphasized that the safety protocols in place, including the sprinkler system and staff training, functioned as intended and helped avert a more serious outcome. In the aftermath of the fire, the hospital's leadership is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the blaze and to evaluate the response procedures. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have started due to an electrical fault, but officials have not confirmed a definitive source pending a full inquiry.

The incident has sparked discussions about the adequacy of fire safety measures in healthcare settings, with particular attention to the effectiveness of sprinkler systems and staff preparedness. Community members expressed relief that the situation was handled efficiently and that no lives were lost. The Pembroke Regional Hospital remains committed to delivering uninterrupted health care services to the region, and it plans to implement any recommended improvements that arise from the investigation to further safeguard patients and staff in the future





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Fire Safety Hospital Incident Patient Injury Pembroke Regional Hospital Emergency Response

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