A fire at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia candy factory in Serang, Banten province, killed at least three workers and left 37 others unaccounted for. The factory produces Milkita candies exported to more than 40 countries.

A fire swept through a candy factory in Indonesia's Banten province, killing at least three workers and leaving 37 others unaccounted for, officials said Sunday.

The blaze broke out at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Serang district, which borders the capital Jakarta, at 5 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) on Saturday. The factory produces Milkita, an Indonesian brand of milk-based candies and snack products exported to more than 40 countries worldwide. Flames engulfed the three-story factory, sending thick black smoke into the sky, television reports showed. Debris littered the floor of the burned-out structure, including twisted metal and blackened, corrugated iron roofing.

Also read Fire at Indonesian Candy Factory Kills Three, Dozens Missing

Cause of Fire Remains Unknown

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Survivors said the flames originated from a cooling unit on the third floor, local media reported. An aerial photo taken using a drone showed smoke billowing from the ruins of the factory on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

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Fifteen fire trucks, supported by water cannons, were deployed to battle the flames in several parts of the facility more than 12 hours after the fire began, said Rizky Dwianto, an operations official at the Banten Search and Rescue Agency. A joint rescue team, including police, the military, the Indonesian Red Cross and volunteers, was at the scene.

The company's chief executive, Steven Wijaya, told a joint news conference with authorities in Serang on Sunday that about 300 workers were inside the factory compound. He said 65 workers were believed to have been in the affected area when the fire broke out. Wijaya said that as of Sunday afternoon, 24 workers had returned home and four were receiving medical treatment, while 37 remained unaccounted for. We are deeply concerned by this tragedy, Wijaya said.

CEO Defends Safety Standards

We have established a hotline for relatives seeking information on missing family members and are maintaining regular communication with affected families. Wijaya said the factory regularly conducted emergency and evacuation drills in conjunction with local firefighters. He said the facility had adequate evacuation routes and fire protection systems, including hydrants and water reserves. Those systems complied with applicable safety standards and were functioning at the time of the fire, he said.

The condition of the victims made visual identification impossible, prompting authorities to urge family members to provide DNA samples and other information that could identify their loved ones, said Wahyu Hidayati Dwi Palupi, who heads the National Police's Disaster Victims Identification division. She said body bags containing the remains of the victims were transferred to a hospital for identification.

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Cooling Operations Continue Amid Risks

Although the blaze had largely been contained as of Sunday, firefighters were still carrying out intensive cooling operations before they could access all parts of the factory, said Tubagus Mahfud, operations chief of the Serang fire department. The remaining hot spots were concentrated in the central and rear sections of the building, Mahfud said. We are conducting sweeps in the areas that have already been brought under control, Mahfud said.

Parts of the structure had collapsed, while poor lighting conditions required firefighters to proceed cautiously. He also said the factory's production materials could cause the fire to reignite, making it critical to complete cooling operations. Anxious relatives waited for news outside the burned-out factory. Indonesia has experienced a series of deadly industrial fires in recent years, raising concerns about workplace safety standards and emergency preparedness at manufacturing facilities in the country.