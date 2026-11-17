Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo hippo famous since her premature birth in 2017, is being monitored around the clock after a knit cap blew into Hippo Cove and she swallowed it. Her care team is cautiously optimistic she will pass it.

Fiona the hippo is under 24-hour monitoring at the Cincinnati Zoo after swallowing a knit cap that accidentally landed in her habitat, zoo officials said.

The 9-year-old hippo is being kept out of public view while the zoo's veterinary team and hippo care staff watch her closely and keep her hydrated. Her care team is cautiously optimistic that she will pass the cap and return to her usual self, the Cincinnati Zoo said in a statement. Caregivers are likely concerned the knit cap could cause an obstruction, according to Ron Magill, goodwill ambassador and conservation liaison for the Zoo Miami Foundation.

Also read Fiona The Hippo Undergoing Care After Eating A Hat That Got Into Enclosure

Digestive Obstruction Risks Identified

The major concerns regarding Fiona ingesting a cap are primarily that it does not cause an obstruction in her digestive tract, which could lead to impaction and damage leading to serious infection and sepsis, Magill told CNN. The incident began when a knit cap was tossed into the air in front of the habitat, Communications Director Michelle Curley said.

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A ceiling fan caught the cap and catapulted it through a 1-foot opening above the 12-foot-tall viewing windows, sending it into the enclosure where Fiona swallowed it. We probably could not make it happen again if we tried, a Cincinnati Zoo spokesperson said of the unusual chain of events. The zoo asked visitors to help keep animals safe by securing their belongings and taking extra care near habitats.

Animals consuming items that accidentally fall into their habitats is not uncommon, according to Magill, and it is not just hungry hippos that swallow them. Zoo Miami has had to surgically remove items such as a collapsible water bottle from a Komodo dragon and sunglasses from an alligator, among many other things, including hearing aids and cell phones, he said.

Social Media Darling Fiona History

Fiona became a social media darling when she was born six weeks prematurely in 2017, weighing only 29 pounds, CNN previously reported. Hippos are typically born closer to 100 pounds, making her survival against the odds a global story. She became a big sister in 2022 when her mother, Bibi, gave birth to a healthy boy, Fritz.

Fiona and her family are among the zoo's top attractions, delighting guests by swimming in their habitat known as Hippo Cove and snacking on hippo-appropriate treats like watermelons and, most recently, a whole pumpkin. Fiona even has her own line of merchandise at the zoo's gift shop. Now weighing around 2,400 pounds, the princess of Hippo Cove faces a new challenge and will remain out of public view while she is monitored, the Cincinnati Zoo said.

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Public Monitoring and Wait Period

The zoo continues to update the public on her condition as her care team watches for signs that the cap has passed. Visitors hoping to see Fiona will have to wait until veterinarians clear her to return to Hippo Cove. Fiona was seen at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in Cincinnati on March 16, 2025, in a photo by Jason Whitman for NurPhoto, AP, File via CNN Newsource.

The zoo has not said how long the monitoring period may last. Fiona's premature birth and record-low weight made her an international celebrity, and her recovery has been followed by fans around the world. The zoo said her care team is keeping her hydrated and watching her closely during the monitoring period.